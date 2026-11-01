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The Left Has a Complete and Total Meltdown Over Haley Stevens Endorsing Mike Rogers

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 01, 2026 2:35 PM
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The Left Has a Complete and Total Meltdown Over Haley Stevens Endorsing Mike Rogers
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

I wasn’t expecting Rep. Haley Stevens to attend the campaign event with Abdul El-Sayed, which Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) hosted today, but she went a step further: she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers and went to church with him. The Left is losing their minds. It’s meltdown worthy of a bucket of popcorn and some whisky:

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It was meant to drive home the ‘Democrats unite’ theme that was missing between the two former primary rivals — Stevens had yet to appear on stage with El-Sayed. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MN) supposedly tried to get the two camps together. Something had to happen in this Michigan Senate race, because last week was not good: Haley Steven’s fiancé, Jason Turkish, endorsed Mike Rogers, and the narrative that there were small but election-killing fractures for Democrats in the state was taking hold. 

Then, Stevens posted a press release stating that El-Sayed would denounce the overtly antisemitic ad produced by Rebellion PAC that supported his candidacy. It’s the ad where a couple can’t afford bananas and eggs because Jewish people exist — it’s awful. El-Sayed refused and later told Stevens to avoid him on the trail. Then Clyburn’s people said the invitation was for both stands and that it wasn't an El-Sayed event. Well, Stevens decided to endorse Rogers.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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