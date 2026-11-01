The Left Has a Complete and Total Meltdown Over Haley Stevens Endorsing Mike Rogers

I wasn’t expecting Rep. Haley Stevens to attend the campaign event with Abdul El-Sayed, which Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) hosted today, but she went a step further: she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers and went to church with him. The Left is losing their minds. It’s meltdown worthy of a bucket of popcorn and some whisky:

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WATCH: Haley Stevens officially endorses Mike Rogers https://t.co/IXrZ5ZeSlJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2026

This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens. Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) November 1, 2026

Obviously Israel has driven most of this - which is another reason to unapologetically call these people Israel First Democrats - but just listen to her here: she’s also so clearly bothered about being disinvited from the AES event that… she went and endorsed Rogers in response. What a petty, thinskinned, angry, narcissistic, *Trumpy* move on her part. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 1, 2026

Today, Haley Stevens endorsed Donald Trump’s most savage policies—the brutalizing of Hispanics, the killing of US citizens in American streets, the launching of endless wars, the gutting of Michigander’s health care, his war on civil rights, higher gas prices, more expensive groceries, less health care, and endless corruption. A vote for Mike Rogers is a vote for Donald Trump. End of story. — Joe Scarborough (@ScarboroughNow) November 1, 2026

She’s clearly a disturbed, deranged, dishonest woman (less than 48 hours ago she was swearing to the NYT she was backing Abdul) but the bigger question to ask is: how on earth did the Dem establishment put her forward as their candidate? A complete traitor to their party and now an enabler of Trump? There needs to be a lot of soul-searching among centrist former Stevens supporters. Schumer needs to say something for a start! — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 1, 2026

BlueSky right now… https://t.co/cwgxEqGoCf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2026

Every liberal influencer and talking head saying “Haley Stevens calling out antisemitism just ENDED her political career in the Democrat party…” Says a lot more about the Democrat party than Haley Stevens. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 1, 2026

Hasan Piker is having an absolute meltdown over Haley Stevens endorsing Mike Rogers, and it’s glorious to see. His posts on X on Sunday following the announcement by Stevens, a Democrat, that she’s endorsing the Republican candidate have been littered with insane hate as he throws a total tantrum. Piker has resorted to his usual lies and name-calling against Republicans combined with his usual antisemitic rhetoric. He calls Stevens gullible while he still thinks antisemitism is fine and socialism can work. At least that’s what he preaches to his own gullible audience. What’s telling in the meltdown is how little he posts in actual support of El-Sayed or Democrat policies. It’s mostly hate and false promises. Piker can’t win because his ideas are bad. Socialism doesn’t work. Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any system in history. The only reason America isn’t doing better now than it should be is that it’s already adopted too many socialist policies. Government and taxes need to be cut back substantially, and more independence needs to be returned to the people. Piker wants the opposite. He has said his ideal is communism, so the socialism he pushes is just the opening bid. He’s also good friends with Abdul El-Sayed. No wonder Stevens ditched him. More Democrats are putting distance between themselves and that toxicity. The next step isn’t just going Republican. It’s going fully MAGA. Imagine no illegal immigration, no income tax, no abortion, the freedom to defend yourself and speak your mind, and energy independence. That’s the base America actually deserves. Ditching El-Sayed and Piker gets us one step closer. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 1, 2026

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Cope Save America https://t.co/VXePo3wqys — Elliott Husbands (@ElliottHusbands) November 1, 2026

Lol Bill Kristol of all people is shilling for a Senate candidate who hopes Israel is deprived of all weapons and is wiped off the map… and then says that Haley Stevens is the one having a breakdown. Okay. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 1, 2026

Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers on the grounds that she is pro-Muslim hate and opposed to anti-semitism and oh yeah also if i try to shoehorn some throwaway concern for black kids in here this won’t seem as strange. Abdul wins by 5 #nobodycares https://t.co/ah9B9jNeya — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 1, 2026

To my friend, this is not the way. You are damaging your reputation, your credibility, and your future. Life will always bring disagreements, disappointments, setbacks, and anguish. But it is how we respond to those moments that reveals our character and defines our legacy. Pain may explain our actions, but it does not excuse them. And disappointment should never become a license to destroy everything we’ve worked so hard to build. Your actions have the potential to harm folks for generations. Sometimes you have to reflect and simply step back. But I will tell you this: Trump, MAGA, and Mike Rogers are never the answer. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 1, 2026

Come Wednesday, if Abdul wins I don’t want to hear a word from ANYONE about his margin and any “underperformance.” Between Haley’s fuckery, the $70 million spent against him in the primary, and the insanely racist attacks on him, an Abdul victory will be one of the most impressive feats in political history. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 1, 2026

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Three months ago, when Haley barely lost a hard-fought primary and then immediately endorsed @AbdulElSayed, she had an incredibly bright future in Michigan politics, whether Abdul won or lost. Instead, she's decided to light it all on fire in the final hours of the campaign. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 1, 2026

People need to understand that Israel first Dems can never be trusted. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 1, 2026

It was meant to drive home the ‘Democrats unite’ theme that was missing between the two former primary rivals — Stevens had yet to appear on stage with El-Sayed. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MN) supposedly tried to get the two camps together. Something had to happen in this Michigan Senate race, because last week was not good: Haley Steven’s fiancé, Jason Turkish, endorsed Mike Rogers, and the narrative that there were small but election-killing fractures for Democrats in the state was taking hold.

Then, Stevens posted a press release stating that El-Sayed would denounce the overtly antisemitic ad produced by Rebellion PAC that supported his candidacy. It’s the ad where a couple can’t afford bananas and eggs because Jewish people exist — it’s awful. El-Sayed refused and later told Stevens to avoid him on the trail. Then Clyburn’s people said the invitation was for both stands and that it wasn't an El-Sayed event. Well, Stevens decided to endorse Rogers.

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