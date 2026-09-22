James Carville Has a Message for Hasan Piker and the DSA: Stop Calling Yourselves Democrats

The Democratic Socialists of America have taken over much of the Democrat Party, and few Democrats have been willing to draw a line in the sand. Those who do speak out are largely falling on deaf ears, but their warnings still offer a valuable lesson for Republicans.

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James Carville, a longtime Democrat strategist, is one of the few Democrats willing to call out figures such as Hasan Piker and the DSA, which are increasingly using the party’s political machine to defeat mainstream Democrat candidates. His message was simple: If you believe Democrats such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Martin Luther King Jr. did not go far enough, or were somehow “terrible,” then find different leaders and pursue victory under a different party name.

🚨 CARVILLE TO DSA: “DON’T USE OUR NAME”@JamesCarville_ on Hasan Piker and the Democratic Socialists:



“If the Democratic name is held in such disrepute… call yourself something else.”



“Call yourself the Communist Party, don’t matter to me. But don’t use the word Democratic.” pic.twitter.com/vPIVMy9XeO — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 21, 2026

"So let me repeat, Hassan Piker is not a Democrat, okay?" Carville said. "Bo French is a Republican. The person that said that only whites should go to the University of Texas. Hassan Piker is not a Democrat. I don't really care what he says. And my problem with the Democratic-Socialist law, don't use our name. If the Democratic name is held in such a repute by the Democratic Socialists, Hassan Piker, call yourself something else."

"Call yourself — I don't care, call yourself the Communist Party. It don't matter to me. But don't use the word Democratic," he said. "If you think we're so bad, if you think Franklin Roosevelt and Martin Luther King and Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were all so terrible, don't use our name. Use Norman Thomas' name or Vladimir Lenin, whoever the hell your hero is."

For months, most Democrats have championed a “big tent,” never mind that it includes figures who have said America “deserved 9/11,” mourn the death of the Ayatollah as a solemn occasion, or otherwise stand against much of what America represents.

The same lesson applies to Republicans. Too many on the right sneer at anyone who polices our own side rather than spending every waking moment attacking Democrats, as if principled criticism were betrayal. It is not. A party that cannot distinguish allies from liabilities has no standards, no credibility, and eventually no ability to win.

William F. Buckley Jr. understood that. He helped build the first durable conservative coalition in decades not by accepting every self-described ally, but by drawing lines against those like the John Birch Society and other extremists whose paranoia and conspiracism threatened to discredit the movement. That intellectual discipline helped make the Reagan-era conservative coalition possible.

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Republicans cannot repeat the Democrats’ mistake. Figures including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and even Bo French — anyone drifting further into conspiracism or outright anti-Americanism, do not deserve reflexive defense simply because they are attacked by the left.

I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined. pic.twitter.com/Ys1bql0y4U — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

Rejecting bad ideas is not censorship; it is debate, judgment, and the necessary work of ensuring the Republican Party does not become something it was never meant to be.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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