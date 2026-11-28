Darius Rucker is revealing an underreported source of abuse he’s received for years: racism from other black people. The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman said he’s been subjected to a ton of abuse, mostly from those within his own racial group. He’s also not pleased that CNN did a big production documentary on music in the 1990s and he wasn’t included: Cracked Rear View remains one of the best-selling albums of all time:

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I don’t know @dariusrucker but I’ve always been a fan & I believe every word he’s saying here, and have experienced all of this as well. There is no other “community” that attacks and legitimately tries to ruin you if you dare step outside the lines of their unwritten rules - which are endless. Not only is it a double-standard, it’s sick. It’s hurtful to so many. And the hypocrisy needs to be exposed. Thank you, Darius. — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 26, 2026

Some woman comes on and says, 'You know you're black, right?' I just went off and I was like, 'I've been doing this for 60 years. I F*CKING know I'm black...'” “I was told what I wanted to do was impossible. Instead of embracing us and saying 'Look what these 2 brothers did,' they just ignore us.” On The BobbyCast, Rucker explained that the sharpest attacks over his country success have come from Black critics questioning why he is even in the genre. He pointed to Charley Pride’s own experience of being shut out by Black media despite dominating country music, and said the dismissal from his own community cuts deeper than anything he expected from outsiders.

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Before I get into the bad, let's start with the good: Darius Rucker as a solo artist and as the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish has been one heck of a success story (and if you've ever heard his voice, you understand why, but I'll save that thought for later). Cracked Rear View remains one of the best-selling albums in United States history. It's certified 22 times platinum. The band itself has won two Grammys and sold at least 25 million albums worldwide, and one of its concerts was even central to the plot in an episode of Friends. Rucker, of course, went on to pursue a solo career in country music, despite being told that he wouldn't be successful, and he's had four number-one albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. He's also had 10 number-one country radio singles, joined the Grand Ole Opry, and picked up another Grammy for his rendition of "Wagon Wheel." Despite all of those accomplishments, Rucker feels that his contributions to music history haven't always received the recognition they deserve. During the interview, he specifically mentioned a CNN docuseries called The Nineties, which was produced by Tom Hanks. The problem? The series, which was about the decade's pop culture, didn't mention Hootie & the Blowfish at all. I mean, how do you even do that without featuring one of the biggest bands of that period of time? Then again, it is CNN... Rucker, who was fired up, said he believes that the band was left out of the series on purpose. In the past, he has famously said, "F*** Tom Hanks," but he did confess that when the two superstars finally met each other, he brought it up "to his face," and Hanks was apologetic, but the two were laughing about the situation. […] "I'm not talking about just white folks being racist. I'm talking about black folks going, 'What the f*** are you doing, man? Really?'" he told Bones. Rucker said he typically ignores the negative messages he receives on social media, but a recent encounter with a woman who felt the need to remind him that he's black pushed him over the edge. "I've been doing this for 60 years. You think these white motherf*****s haven't told me my whole life I'm black? I f***ing know I'm black," he said. What Rucker really finds frustrating is that rather than celebrating his success in an industry where so many people told him he'd never make it, some people within the black community seem more interested in questioning his choices.

And that’s the Left for you. Maybe these people attacking Rucker aren’t progressive Democrats per se, but the ethos is there: you must fit in this box, not leave it, and if you do, we’ll destroy you. Either way, the man can’t be canceled, so who cares? That’s some bush league nonsense he has to deal with.

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