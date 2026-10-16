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The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Just Wrecked Any Hope WisDems Had of Running on Affordability

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 7:40 AM
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The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Just Wrecked Any Hope WisDems Had of Running on Affordability
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

We have less than three weeks to the election, and in Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is trying to run on a platform of affordability. Unfortunately for him, his record of jacking up taxes — and saying it's not a burden — belies that platform.

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And now the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, hardly a fan of Republicans, isn't doing him any favors with this story about how much no tax on tips and overtime — both major parts of the One Big Beautiful Bill and the Working Families Tax Cuts — will cost Wisconsin.

They're warning that letting hardworking people in Wisconsin keep more of their money will cost $2.7 billion over the next 10 years.

Here's more:

Changing Wisconsin law to mirror the federal law exempting tips and overtime from the income tax would reduce state collections by $2.7 billion over the next decade, according to a new report from Forward Analytics.

Still, that boost in take-home pay for those who are impacted could boost consumer spending. The report also found the change could create an incentive to move toward wage structures more reliant on tips or overtime to take advantage of the exemption.

Forward Analytics is an arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. 

This session, Dem Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a GOP bill to exempt tips from the state’s income tax. The governor and GOP legislative leaders then included provisions in a $1.8 billion surplus package that would have exempted tips and overtime from the state income tax. That legislation cleared the Assembly but failed in the Senate when all 15 Dems and three majority Republicans voted against the proposal.

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Democrats believe they are entitled to the money you work for and earn.

And if elected governor, David Crowley will take even more of it.

David Crowley will also steal this surplus.

Tax cuts don't hurt the government.

They never care about costs, unless tax breaks are involved.

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That's roughly $450 for every Wisconsinite. But when you look at the roughly 298,000 Wisconsinites who work in the service industry, that's more than $9,000.

Democrats believe all our money belongs to them. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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