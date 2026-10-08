David Crowley Would Be an Accomplice for Illegal Aliens and an Enemy of Law Enforcement

Just the other day, the Tom Tiffany campaign dropped a brutal ad in which Democrat David Crowley proudly admitted he'd be an ally and accomplice for illegal aliens. Part of that involves attacking ICE and Border Patrol, and making it impossible for those federal law enforcement agencies to do their work to keep Wisconsin communities safe.

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But Crowley's disdain for law enforcement doesn't stop with the feds. It continues right on down to local law enforcement. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office — which falls under Crowley's purview as Milwaukee County Executive — is understaffed and underfunded. Same with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Despite that, Crowley wants to have a "conversation" about "defunding or divesting from the police."

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley says that "defunding or divesting from the police is a conversation we're going to have to have together." pic.twitter.com/LDGKdGyF57 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 6, 2026

"The thing about taking all the money away, they don't think about how we continue these services," Crowley said. "And that's what we have to think about. We still need to call somebody when things are happening. What does that look like, when you think about defunding or divesting from the police department? That is a conversation that we're going to have to have together."

In essence, Crowley is saying we need to call a social worker when someone is trying to rape, rob, or murder us. Good luck with that.

But that's not all. In 2017, Crowley wrote a piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in which he argued that "Blue Lives Matter" is "wrong for our communities."

David Crowley said it himself: He doesn't think the lives of our police officers matter to him as much as criminals.



Tom Tiffany is the only candidate in this race who will ensure that Wisconsin has safe streets. pic.twitter.com/TGdq4GVmpx — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 6, 2026

In a statement Crowley made on April 6, 2017, Crowley spoke out against Assembly Bill 49, also known as the "Blue Lives Matter" proposal (emphasis added):

I would like to acknowledge my sincere appreciation for the law enforcement profession and the thousands of men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the community. Unfortunately, the bill that is before us today has little to do with ensuring the safety of our law enforcement officers and more to do with furthering the racial and political divide in Wisconsin. Nationally, “Blue Lives Matter” has been a responsive effort pitted against the implication that police could do more to help communities of color. Moreover, the political and racial rhetoric associated with the stolen and replicated slogan, insinuates that blacks are responsible for law enforcement deaths. This is insulting to me and to the community that I represent. Elevating an occupation to the same level of protection as a race, religion, color, or disability is unconscionable and a step in the wrong direction. We should be focusing on improving community and police relations which actually would make everyone in our community safer, including law enforcement officers.

The Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission's 2024 homicide data shows that in the city of Milwaukee, 81 percent of homicide suspects and 81 percent of homicide victims were black residents. The vast majority of those victims were under the age of 40, and 83 percent of them are male. By divesting from and defunding the police, Crowley is making those neighborhoods more dangerous and costing more black lives.

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And lest you think this isn't an attack on law enforcement, consider this: David Crowley used taxpayer dollars to hire lobbyists to convince state legislators to remove 25 school resource officers (i.e. police) from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial nominee David Crowley used taxpayer money on paid lobbyists to try to convince state legislators to remove 25 school resource officers from Milwaukee Public Schools. https://t.co/SUDqEpJYpG — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 7, 2026

According to The Heartland Post, Crowley spent tens of thousands of dollars to pressure state lawmakers into removing the police from the schools. Under Act 12, MPS was required to have at least 25 school resource officers available during normal school hours. MPS officials dragged their feet on this until a court ruled they had to comply with the law and officers returned to school in March 2024.

They were needed and intervened in "multiple incidents involving firearms" as well as "preventing multiple cases of gun violence from happening in school hallways." Crowley has been a longtime opponent of school safety grants, voting in 2018 against bipartisan legislation that created grants for districts that employed school safety officers.

The Heartland Post also reported that Crowley received a $20,000 donation from Quinn Delaney, co-founder of the Akonadi Foundation, which led an initiative in support of "police free schools."

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This is a pattern for Crowley, who would not only be an ally and accomplice of illegal aliens and other criminals, but an enemy of law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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