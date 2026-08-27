'Let Them Eat Cake' Liberal David Crowley Wants the Government to Have More of Your Money

Wisconsin Democrat and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says he's running for governor to make things more affordable for Wisconsin families. But if you look at his record in Milwaukee County, you'll see he has a history of making things far more expensive.

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In fact, during his time as the leader of the state's most populous county, Crowley has done nothing but raise taxes.

David Crowley never stops raising your taxes.



2021: Property taxes raised

2022: Raised again

2023: Raised again

2024: Sales tax nearly doubled

2025: Largest property tax hike in 15 years

2026: Largest property tax hike since 2009



Wisconsin can’t afford @DavidCCrowley. 🧵 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 26, 2026

In five of six years, Crowley has increased taxes on Milwaukee County residents by $9 million so far. Despite that, the county will still have a $51 million deficit next year and is cutting transportation services.

This is a lie. David Crowley raised property taxes 5 out of 6 years. The one year he didn’t, he nearly doubled the sales tax.



Property taxes are up roughly $9 MILLION under Crowley.



And Milwaukee County is still projected to face a $51 million deficit next year. https://t.co/UKzzWE7wCG — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 25, 2026

Milwaukee County has the highest county sales tax in the state and one of the highest property tax rates.

Milwaukee County has the HIGHEST county sales tax in Wisconsin.



One of the HIGHEST property tax rates.



And still faces Wisconsin’s LARGEST projected county deficit: $51 million next year.@DavidCCrowley will raise your taxes, blow through your money, and bankrupt Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fPdO1TdA1w — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 27, 2026

According to Urban Milwaukee, Crowley's 2024 budget departed from decades of cuts:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley‘s $1.3 billion 2024 recommended budget is loaded with firsts. It’s the first budget since the passage of Wisconsin Act 12 and first since the authorization of an additional 0.4% sales tax; it’s the first budget since 1992 to lower property taxes for county residents; it’s also the first budget in more than a decade to make investments instead of cuts, and it does so without the help of federal stimulus funding. “It’s a new day in Milwaukee County,” the county executive said during his annual budget address Thursday morning.

That proves David Crowley doesn't take affordability seriously. In fact, Crowley thinks that taking more of your hard-earned money is a cause for celebration.

That's why in 2023, he posted a picture after passing that 0.4 percent sales tax — a tax that didn't exist in Milwaukee County until David Crowley forced it on voters — showing himself and the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, Marcelia Nicholson, cutting a cake.

"Time to celebrate with Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and the Milwaukee County Board for their hard work and passing the Sales Tax vote," Crowley wrote. "The future looks bright for our County."

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Time to celebrate with Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and the Milwaukee County board for their hard work and passing the Sales Tax vote. The future looks bright for our County. pic.twitter.com/B6c5xYtj3I — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) July 27, 2023

Crowley's time in office is marked by nothing but tax increases. In 2024, he pushed through another property tax hike, and his 2026 budget will hit Milwaukee County with an $80 million tax hike — a 26 percent increase over what property owners are already paying.

The 2027 budget must be proposed before October, and another tax increase is likely, because the county faces a $51 million shortfall.

So where is all that money going? Not to public safety. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office got $10 million less than it requested, and the county jail is short-staffed, missing dozens of corrections officers. Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball even said "public safety [is] not a priority in Crowley's budget."

But, as he always does, Crowley is blaming others for his failed leadership. He points to "rising inflation, tariffs, and overtime spending at the sheriff's office" for the mess. Crowley conveniently forgets that he signed the budget.

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If elected, Crowley vows to fund free childcare, increase spending on failed public schools, expand taxpayer-funded health insurance, raise the state's minimum wage, and repeal both Act 10 and right to work legislation. That means even less money in the pockets of Wisconsin's families and more money in the government coffers.

David Crowley has only one move: raise your taxes and spend your money. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office is understaffed, crime is on the rise, and the county faces a massive budget shortfall.

If this is how David "Let Them Eat Cake" Crowley runs the county, imagine what he'd do as Wisconsin governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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