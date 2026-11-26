Lest we need more evidence that leftist media figures live in an alternate reality, former MS NOW host Joy Reid is taking it up a notch.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Reid claimed that the mainstream media is harder on Democrats than Republicans.

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After claiming that former President Barack Obama would have been “impeached and convicted” if he “decided to act like Trump” in his second term, Reid continued:

“The media would have destroyed — this is my problem … why the media bothers me is that the media would have, they treated Obama like he was behaving like an emperor when all he was doing was trying to do healthcare. They got on him for everything. The tan suit … if he held a soda in his hand while he was saluting the troops — by the media, the mainstream media attacked him every day. He got attacked because the Obamacare website didn't work perfectly the first day, and all of these so-called liberal media people pounced on him. So he could have never gotten away with what Trump is doing because he's black and he's also a Democrat. Democrats do not get away with the things Republicans get away with. I don't care what anyone says. Go back to every ‘Meet the Press.’ Tougher interview; Democrats get tougher interviews; Democrats get asked harder questions. Democrats get held to a higher standard; Republicans get away with a lot more. And I'm talking about not on Fox. I'm talking about media, period, does not hold Republicans to the same level of accountability as Democrats. Never have and never will.”

To put a dent in Reid’s claims, we just need to examine the data.

Pew Research looked into news media coverage from major outlets during the first 60 days of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump's terms. Here’s what they found.

About 20 percent of stories about Obama “had an overall negative assessment,” while 42 percent “had an overall positive assessment.”

Compare that to Trump, who had 62 percent negative coverage and just five percent positive.

Media Research Center analyzed coverage of Trump’s first 100 days in office in 2017 from the big three TV networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS).

“As President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, he has received by far the most hostile press treatment of any incoming American president, with the broadcast networks punishing him with coverage that has been 89% negative,” MRC said.

In comparison (though with different methodologies), Obama received more favorable coverage. The Center for Media and Public Affairs issued a report for Obama’s first year in office, examining TV and print news.

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“During the first calendar year of his administration, President Obama’s mainstream media coverage was almost perfectly balanced – 49% positive vs. 51% negative evaluations by sources and reporters.”

To be fair, the report notes that after the first 100 days, when Obama’s coverage was 59 percent positive, "they dropped to 46 percent positive from May through July and only 39 percent positive from August through December.”

Still, significantly better than Trump’s coverage.

It’s hard to determine what planet Joy Reid is on, but safe to say it simply cannot be Earth.

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