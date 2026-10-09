So Much for 'Affordability': David Crowley Won't Rule Out Raising Taxes on All Wisconsinites

David Crowley loves taxes. He's raised them every year he's been in office as Milwaukee County Executive, and if he becomes governor and repeals Act 10, Wisconsin families will be on the hook for billions more in taxes — up to $6 billion a year. That's $2,000 in new taxes per year, per Wisconsin taxpayer. And that's a baseline. Add in property taxes, sales taxes, and other Democrat spend-and-tax schemes, and affordability goes right out the window.

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Here's video of Crowley refusing to rule out raising taxes in the Dairy State.

🚨NEW VIDEO: @DavidCCrowley refuses to rule out raising your taxes if he becomes governor.



He also won’t explain how he’ll pay for his massive spending agenda.



I won’t raise your taxes. I’ll deliver a 10% income tax cut for working families and lower property taxes. pic.twitter.com/WfPOBuCK3D — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 9, 2026

"I don't know who you are," Crowley said to the reporter before getting in his car.

Great work, David.

Why is Crowley running around the state in a huge SUV registered in Illinois? — briand (@briand1a) October 9, 2026

Another excellent question.

David Crowley has raised taxes every year in Milwaukee County.



Now he wants to do the same to taxpayers across Wisconsin. https://t.co/kmdiaAP234 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 9, 2026

And we have no reason to believe he wouldn't given his record in Milwaukee County.

Let’s support @TomTiffanyWI who will lower our taxes, not the guy who refuses accountability and is guaranteed to raise our taxes. https://t.co/9JbsX0TtQa — Chad Doran (@doranchad) October 9, 2026

He blames MAGA and President Trump for his failures in Milwaukee County. He'd do the same in Madison.

Meanwhile, he says he wants to address affordability, but said massive tax increases on hardworking Wisconsin families aren't a "burden."

Serial tax hiker @DavidCCrowley won't rule out raising taxes on Wisconsin families.



Why? Because he's spent his entire political career hiking taxes on the people of our state.



Sales taxes, property taxes... anything to take money out of your pockets, Crowley supports it.



We… https://t.co/ZMI0Na4H0T — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) October 9, 2026

Wisconsin cannot afford Crowley as governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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