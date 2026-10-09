DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

So Much for 'Affordability': David Crowley Won't Rule Out Raising Taxes on All Wisconsinites

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 09, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
So Much for 'Affordability': David Crowley Won't Rule Out Raising Taxes on All Wisconsinites
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

David Crowley loves taxes. He's raised them every year he's been in office as Milwaukee County Executive, and if he becomes governor and repeals Act 10, Wisconsin families will be on the hook for billions more in taxes — up to $6 billion a year. That's $2,000 in new taxes per year, per Wisconsin taxpayer. And that's a baseline. Add in property taxes, sales taxes, and other Democrat spend-and-tax schemes, and affordability goes right out the window.

Advertisement

Here's video of Crowley refusing to rule out raising taxes in the Dairy State.

"I don't know who you are," Crowley said to the reporter before getting in his car.

Great work, David.

Another excellent question.

And we have no reason to believe he wouldn't given his record in Milwaukee County.

Recommended
Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate Tayte Christensen So Where Did Talarico Go? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

He blames MAGA and President Trump for his failures in Milwaukee County. He'd do the same in Madison.

Meanwhile, he says he wants to address affordability, but said massive tax increases on hardworking Wisconsin families aren't a "burden."

Wisconsin cannot afford Crowley as governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | TAXES | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate

Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate

Tayte Christensen
So Where Did Talarico Go?

So Where Did Talarico Go?

Kurt Schlichter
The ATF Announces That the NFA Has Been Gutted

The ATF Announces That the NFA Has Been Gutted

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos