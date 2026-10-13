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Mamdani's Wife Calls This Palestinian Artist Her 'Inspiration'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 4:00 PM
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Mamdani's Wife Calls This Palestinian Artist Her 'Inspiration'
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, has been busted again loving a violent, antisemitic Palestinian. This time, the man in question is artist Sliman Mansour, who thinks Anne Frank's diary is a "Jewish forgery," shared Hitler's artwork, called Hamas leaders "great heroes," and celebrated October 7.

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Duwaji calls Mansour her "inspiration."

Because of course she does.

Here's more:

Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian artist, was also pleased when a warlike reinterpretation of one of his paintings was used as a backdrop for an angry press conference by future Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, where he thanked Iran for funding Hamas.

Mansour died in August after spending decades propping up violent "resistance" movements against the State of Israel. Before that, Duwaji had animated a portrait of the painter and indicated he "inspired the work that I do."

"Hi, I'm Rama, a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, and today I'm going to be animating a portrait of Sliman Mansour, who is a painter and sculptor that's inspired the work that I do. Sliman is an artist of the Intifada," said Houston-born Duwaji, the wife of Zohran Mamdani, in a video first posted online in April 2024.

The second intifada, in the early 2000s, involved thousands of terror attacks against Israelis, including deadly suicide bombings on buses. It left more than a thousand Israelis dead, mostly civilians.

Mansour’s work "is about the Palestinian experience under occupation, and growing up seeing his paintings, I was always really inspired by the emotion behind his portraits," Duwaji continued.

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Okay, how many times do we have to hear stories about how Rama Duwaji hates Jews and loves terrorists, terrorist sympathizers, and other antisemites before she's held accountable?

She's not a "private citizen," after all. She's the First Lady of New York, the city with the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel. She and her husband must be made to answer for this behavior.

He's vile. So of course Duwaji loves him.

This is true.

There is no daylight between Mamdani and his wife when it comes to Jews. Look at where he dined on October 7. That sent a clear message that he's with Hamas and Palestine, not New York's Jewish community.

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Yes. That's why they support globalizing the intifada, and why Duwaji went to a retreat where the organizers want to cleanse the world of Israel and Jews.

As this writer has said in the past, married couples can disagree on things like where the thermostat should be set and whether or not they eat salmon for dinner. You do not fundamentally disagree on hating Jews. For a marriage to work, you have to be on the same page on that one.

Remember, when Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew an American flag upside down and hoisted an "Appeal to Heaven" flag outside their vacation home, the Left said it proved that Justice Alito was unfit for the Supreme Court and that he must resign. That same standard, wildly enough, doesn't apply to Mamdani and Duwaji.

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The New York media should ask her about this, but we notice she avoids the media like the plague. They could ask Mamdani, but he'd just say she's a private citizen.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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