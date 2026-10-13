Mamdani's Wife Calls This Palestinian Artist Her 'Inspiration'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, has been busted again loving a violent, antisemitic Palestinian. This time, the man in question is artist Sliman Mansour, who thinks Anne Frank's diary is a "Jewish forgery," shared Hitler's artwork, called Hamas leaders "great heroes," and celebrated October 7.

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Duwaji calls Mansour her "inspiration."

Because of course she does.

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NYC first lady Rama Duwaji calls Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour her "inspiration"



Mansour, a violent, Jew-hating crank, called Anne Frank's diary a Jewish forgery, shared Hitler's art, hailed Hamas leaders as "great heroes," celebrated Oct. 7, let Hamas use his… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 12, 2026

Here's more:

Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian artist, was also pleased when a warlike reinterpretation of one of his paintings was used as a backdrop for an angry press conference by future Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, where he thanked Iran for funding Hamas. Mansour died in August after spending decades propping up violent "resistance" movements against the State of Israel. Before that, Duwaji had animated a portrait of the painter and indicated he "inspired the work that I do." "Hi, I'm Rama, a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, and today I'm going to be animating a portrait of Sliman Mansour, who is a painter and sculptor that's inspired the work that I do. Sliman is an artist of the Intifada," said Houston-born Duwaji, the wife of Zohran Mamdani, in a video first posted online in April 2024. The second intifada, in the early 2000s, involved thousands of terror attacks against Israelis, including deadly suicide bombings on buses. It left more than a thousand Israelis dead, mostly civilians. Mansour’s work "is about the Palestinian experience under occupation, and growing up seeing his paintings, I was always really inspired by the emotion behind his portraits," Duwaji continued.

Okay, how many times do we have to hear stories about how Rama Duwaji hates Jews and loves terrorists, terrorist sympathizers, and other antisemites before she's held accountable?

She's not a "private citizen," after all. She's the First Lady of New York, the city with the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel. She and her husband must be made to answer for this behavior.

Rama Duwaji calls the artist Sliman Mansour her "inspiration"



Here he is declaring the Diary of Anne Frank a Jewish forgery. Also look at the top comment — which he likedhttps://t.co/1xXnnuajWP pic.twitter.com/Z9VBjEraJa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 12, 2026

He's vile. So of course Duwaji loves him.

Rama Duwaji is at the very least, consistent in her Jew hate. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) October 12, 2026

This is true.

How does it just keep getting worse?



And we’re supposed to believe that Zohran’s politics are SIGNIFICANTLY more moderate than his wife at this point?



When does he have to seriously account for his wife’s unvarnished support for terrorism? https://t.co/QEcn0SzRyw — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 12, 2026

There is no daylight between Mamdani and his wife when it comes to Jews. Look at where he dined on October 7. That sent a clear message that he's with Hamas and Palestine, not New York's Jewish community.

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I’m starting to get the impression the Mamdani household thinks New York City would be better off without Jews.



Sorry, “Zionists.” https://t.co/UMJ2QXUrfO — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 12, 2026

Yes. That's why they support globalizing the intifada, and why Duwaji went to a retreat where the organizers want to cleanse the world of Israel and Jews.

Yeah, Mamdani and his wife are very problematic, sorry. https://t.co/BOce3f3IcH — Nicoletta (@MissNicoletta) October 12, 2026

As this writer has said in the past, married couples can disagree on things like where the thermostat should be set and whether or not they eat salmon for dinner. You do not fundamentally disagree on hating Jews. For a marriage to work, you have to be on the same page on that one.

If a major politician’s spouse called a Neo-Nazi an inspiration, it would be on CNN 24/7, and rightfully so!



How is it not major news for Mayor Mamdani’s wife to call a Holocaust-denying, Hamas-supporting man her “inspiration?!” https://t.co/rxJdJNbwrH — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) October 12, 2026

Remember, when Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew an American flag upside down and hoisted an "Appeal to Heaven" flag outside their vacation home, the Left said it proved that Justice Alito was unfit for the Supreme Court and that he must resign. That same standard, wildly enough, doesn't apply to Mamdani and Duwaji.

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The New York media should ask her about this, but we notice she avoids the media like the plague. They could ask Mamdani, but he'd just say she's a private citizen.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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