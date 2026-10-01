While Zohran Mamdani 'Fights' Antisemitism, Check Out the 'Wellness Retreat' His Wife Attended

Not too terribly long ago, we had the Left lecture us about Justice Alito's wife, who reportedly hung an American flag upside down at her house and flew an "Appeal to Heaven" flag outside one of their homes. The Left claimed Mrs. Alito's behavior was disqualifying for Justice Alito, because reasons.

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Yet those rules never seem to apply to Democrats and their spouses. There's no better example than New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. After his wife, Rama Duwaji, was busted celebrating the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and liking antisemitic social media posts. Duwaji even worked with an author who called Jews "cockroaches," illustrating her book.

Yesterday, we told you that Mamdani announced a plan to fight antisemitism in the Big Apple after a major uptick in antisemitic hate crimes. That's because Mamdani is Mr. Globalize the Intifada and removed predecessor Eric Adams' antisemitism plans from city policy on his first day in office. It turns out Mamdani simply rehashed Adams' plans but removed all references to Israel and anti-Israel antisemitism.

It's easy to see why. His wife attended an Islamic "wellness retreat" at a Portuguese castle, where the retreat called for the annihilation of Israel and a "cleansing" of Jews.

BREAKING: At the same time that Zohran Mamdani released his counter-antisemitism video, his wife was at a retreat in a Portuguese Castle, calling for the complete ethnic cleansing of Jews.



You literally cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/ARhln1VFuD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 30, 2026

After the revelations about Duwaji's social media history, we were told she's a "private citizen" and shouldn't be bothered.

Organizers of Islamic wellness retreat attended by NYC first lady Rama Duwaji called for destruction of Israel in hateful social media posts https://t.co/MNljaf9XBm pic.twitter.com/MBYKWLtrRt — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2026

Here's more:

The group behind the posh, Islamic-centered women’s retreat where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji served as an “artist-in-residence” called for the destruction of Israel and for “Palestine” to be cleansed of its “oppressors” in a series of hateful social media posts. “The apartheid colonial state of Israel has committed a genocide against the Palestinian people,” read an October 2025 Instagram post from the Women Sanctuary, the organization hosting the “Journey through Islamic Calligraphy” retreat being attended by Duwaji in Porto, Portugal. “Abolish the colonial apartheid state of Israel. Free Palestine,” the post, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, continued. In a lengthy May 2024 post, the Women Sanctuary hoped for freedom to “illuminate the blessed lands of Palestine, from the river to the sea.” The slogan “from the river to the sea” is considered antisemitic by many. Critics say the motto, which refers to the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, is a call for the eradication of Israel and its people.

She is the first lady of a city that has the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel. While her husband pretends to care about Jews, she's at a retreat calling for their extinction. Seems like an important thing Mamdani should have to answer for.

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She hates Jews. What man would be married to this unless he agrees? — PharaohsMom 🐾🐾🐾 (@SpottedDogAcres) October 1, 2026

Married couples can disagree on many things. You can like your steak rare while your husband prefers his well done. You can dislike horror films while your husband can't get enough of them. But a marriage cannot survive one partner hating Jews and celebrating terrorism unless both partners agree on that. For the vast majority of people, supporting genocide is a deal-breaker unless you're on the same page.

It’s insane how much of a free pass Zohran and his wife get for this stuff.



This is what actual genocidal language looks like. https://t.co/hu5155dsen — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 1, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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