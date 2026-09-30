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Mamdani's Plan to Combat Antisemitism Sparks Outrage

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 1:30 PM
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Mamdani's Plan to Combat Antisemitism Sparks Outrage
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As one of his first acts in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reversed all the antisemitism work and policies his predecessor, Eric Adams, put in place. It set a very bad tone for Mamdani, who was a proponent of "globalizing the intifada," and we've seen antisemitic attacks skyrocket in the Big Apple in the first year of his administration.

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Now Mamdani is rolling out a plan to fight antisemitism. 

Unfortunately, it does not involve him resigning his office or divorcing his wife, who celebrated the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks.

"Over the last year, I've met with Jewish New Yorkers across the five boroughs," Mamdani said. "I've met with them in their dining rooms, sat with them on the subway, and spoke with them in their shuls. Time and again I've heard the same thing: antisemitism is real, and it is growing."

"Here in New York City, while our Jewish neighbors make up only 12 percent of the population, NYPD statistics show that antisemitic hate crimes account for more than half of all confirmed hate crimes," he continued. "This is not only unacceptable, it's something we all have an obligation to change."

"Jewish New Yorkers should feel cherished and celebrated in the most Jewish city in America. That's why we are investing millions to Jewish cultural centers and nonprofits, including $2 million for the Queens Holocaust Memorial Garden and $2.5 million towards Brooklyn's Center for New Jewish Culture," Mamdani said. 

"While these efforts are aimed at protecting our Jewish neighbors, they will benefit all New Yorkers. Our safety is bound up together," he added. "The Mishnah teaches us that 'anyone who sustains one soul it is as though they have sustained an entire world.' For generations, Jewish New Yorkers have sustained our city. Leonard Bernstein filled cavernous theaters with awe. Clara Lemlich won rights that protect workers to this day. Kleinfeld Bridal dressed us for our most special days. And Katz's has fed us for more than a century. Today, we hold a responsibility to sustain and protect our Jewish neighbors."

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Of course, this plan doesn't actually take antisemitism seriously. The ADL of New York/New Jersey slammed the plan.

"Our expectations have not changed: zero tolerance for antisemitism and extremism in city government, real protection for Jewish institutions, a clear and formal definition of antisemitism that the city actually uses, and city contracts, pensions and procurement kept free of ideological boycotts. ADL will keep tracking and fighting antisemitism in New York City and across the country, whether or not this mayor is willing to do the same," they wrote on X.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL also questioned how Mamdani — a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America — can fight antisemitism.

"Security grants do not substitute for moral clarity," Greenblatt wrote. "A mayor who will not define antisemitism, will not confront terror flags being marched around in Jewish neighborhoods and terror sympathizers at the doorstep of a synagogue, and will not put his own politics aside is not fighting this crisis. He is managing around it."

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It also looks like Israel and Israel-related antisemitism were removed from the plan, which is a rehash of Eric Adams' plan.

Of course he removed mentions of Israel from the plan.

It does not.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wouldn't comment on the plan at all.

Another commenter called Mamdani's plan "gross."

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Nothing will change. Mamdani does not care about New York Jews any more than he cares about Israeli Jews. He made that clear before he took office, when he said a New York synagogue and the group Nefesh B'Nefesh violated "international law" by holding a meeting on how to emigrate to Israel.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ZOHRAN MAMDANI | ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | NEW YORK
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