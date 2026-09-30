Mamdani's Plan to Combat Antisemitism Sparks Outrage

As one of his first acts in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reversed all the antisemitism work and policies his predecessor, Eric Adams, put in place. It set a very bad tone for Mamdani, who was a proponent of "globalizing the intifada," and we've seen antisemitic attacks skyrocket in the Big Apple in the first year of his administration.

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Now Mamdani is rolling out a plan to fight antisemitism.

Unfortunately, it does not involve him resigning his office or divorcing his wife, who celebrated the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks.

The Talmud teaches that anyone who sustains one soul, has sustained an entire world. For generations, Jewish New Yorkers have sustained our city. Today, we are launching the first-ever municipal Strategy to Combat Antisemitism.



Together, we will ensure Jewish New Yorkers are… pic.twitter.com/nUpTy7mFlT — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 29, 2026

"Over the last year, I've met with Jewish New Yorkers across the five boroughs," Mamdani said. "I've met with them in their dining rooms, sat with them on the subway, and spoke with them in their shuls. Time and again I've heard the same thing: antisemitism is real, and it is growing."

"Here in New York City, while our Jewish neighbors make up only 12 percent of the population, NYPD statistics show that antisemitic hate crimes account for more than half of all confirmed hate crimes," he continued. "This is not only unacceptable, it's something we all have an obligation to change."

"Jewish New Yorkers should feel cherished and celebrated in the most Jewish city in America. That's why we are investing millions to Jewish cultural centers and nonprofits, including $2 million for the Queens Holocaust Memorial Garden and $2.5 million towards Brooklyn's Center for New Jewish Culture," Mamdani said.

"While these efforts are aimed at protecting our Jewish neighbors, they will benefit all New Yorkers. Our safety is bound up together," he added. "The Mishnah teaches us that 'anyone who sustains one soul it is as though they have sustained an entire world.' For generations, Jewish New Yorkers have sustained our city. Leonard Bernstein filled cavernous theaters with awe. Clara Lemlich won rights that protect workers to this day. Kleinfeld Bridal dressed us for our most special days. And Katz's has fed us for more than a century. Today, we hold a responsibility to sustain and protect our Jewish neighbors."

Of course, this plan doesn't actually take antisemitism seriously. The ADL of New York/New Jersey slammed the plan.

.@NYCMayor Mamdani's antisemitism strategy finally landed and only confirms what we already knew: this mayor does not treat the hate facing Jewish New Yorkers as an emergency and refuses to acknowledge the different shapes it takes. Since he took office 271 days ago, ADL has… https://t.co/fXJzNiKjdK — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) September 29, 2026

"Our expectations have not changed: zero tolerance for antisemitism and extremism in city government, real protection for Jewish institutions, a clear and formal definition of antisemitism that the city actually uses, and city contracts, pensions and procurement kept free of ideological boycotts. ADL will keep tracking and fighting antisemitism in New York City and across the country, whether or not this mayor is willing to do the same," they wrote on X.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL also questioned how Mamdani — a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America — can fight antisemitism.

How can you be a card-carrying true believer of the DSA — an organization that makes anti-Zionism a requirement for membership — and still fight all forms of antisemitism?



Mayor Mamdani refuses to name all the sources of the hate Jewish New Yorkers face.



Security grants do not… https://t.co/uz55P7Pn6i — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 29, 2026

"Security grants do not substitute for moral clarity," Greenblatt wrote. "A mayor who will not define antisemitism, will not confront terror flags being marched around in Jewish neighborhoods and terror sympathizers at the doorstep of a synagogue, and will not put his own politics aside is not fighting this crisis. He is managing around it."

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Last night, on the call with the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, we were advised that their comprehensive plan didn’t even include the word Zionism, or Zionist Jews, because “Zionism is a political ideology.” Zionism is not a political ideology, it’s part of the ethnic and… https://t.co/R29cotpizv — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) September 30, 2026

It also looks like Israel and Israel-related antisemitism were removed from the plan, which is a rehash of Eric Adams' plan.

Mamdani’s "first-ever" antisemitism strategy is mostly just the Adams plan that he deleted on Day 1 of his administration, but with every page that touches Israel torn out.

That is the whole review, the rest is commentary.

But now that you are here, let me explain: https://t.co/morlP6sDBn — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) September 29, 2026

Of course he removed mentions of Israel from the plan.

Does the plan start with divorce? pic.twitter.com/rYpQI5uf2k — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 29, 2026

It does not.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wouldn't comment on the plan at all.

Hochul dodges weighing in on Mamdani's antisemitism plan https://t.co/vQFEs1hhLk pic.twitter.com/ENPz4Z6jM0 — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2026

Another commenter called Mamdani's plan "gross."

How gross of Mamdani.



Here he is unveiling a “first-ever” antisemitism strategy after scrapping the one Adams made, removing its mention of Israel-related antisemitism, and repackaging the rest as new.



Remember, Mamdani even deleted Adams’ posts announcing the original plan https://t.co/skBS2DBVG2 pic.twitter.com/BxqatZ7iwV — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 29, 2026

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Nothing will change. Mamdani does not care about New York Jews any more than he cares about Israeli Jews. He made that clear before he took office, when he said a New York synagogue and the group Nefesh B'Nefesh violated "international law" by holding a meeting on how to emigrate to Israel.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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