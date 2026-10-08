DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Rama Duwaji Continues Supporting Palestinian Violence With Her Artwork

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 3:15 PM
Advertisement
Rama Duwaji Continues Supporting Palestinian Violence With Her Artwork
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York City's First Lady Rama Duwaji has made no secret that she hates Israel and Jews. She recently went on an "Islamic wellness retreat" where organizers called for the destruction of Israel and the "cleansing" of the nation's Jews. She's liked numerous social media posts celebrating Islamic terrorism targeting Jews and Israel, including the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks facilitated by Hamas, and she worked with an antisemitic writer, Susan Abulhawa, who called Jews "rootless parasites" and "cockroaches." Duwaji provided artwork for one of Abulhawa's essays. At the time, Mamdani dismissed his wife's antisemitic proclivities by calling her a "private citizen" and that her artwork for Abulhawa was contracted through a third party.

Advertisement

But once again, Duwaji has been caught providing her illustrations for an antisemitic, pro-Palestinian company that sells olive oil, including a bottle that celebrates a terrorist who shot down a British plane. That terrorist is Khalil Abu Osba. 

Here's more:

Duwaji, who was born in Houston but describes herself as Syrian, has provided illustrations for at least two offerings from Olive Odyssey—one of which sells for close to $100 a bottle.

Not far from her bio and products on the Olive Odyssey website, the company sells its "Nazareth Picholine Cold Pressed: Floral [Harvest 2025]"—with art featuring "a hand-drawn portrait of Khalil Abu Osba, a Palestinian resistance fighter." Abu Osba is hailed by his olive oil aficionado supporters as an anti-Israel militant who not only shot down a plane but was also condemned to death before breaking out of a fortress prison.

The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth, deploying language about the olive trees watered with "martyrs' blood," and even accusing Israel of appropriating salad.

It's part and parcel for Duwaji, an anti-Israel activist who's had to apologize for deleted social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 and who, even as her husband recently rolled out a $30 million program to combat antisemitism, was "artist-in-residence" at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat that praised terrorism.

Recommended
'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign Amy Curtis Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This news comes on the heels of her husband's despicable statement on the October 7 terror attacks and his deliberate choice to spend last night dining at a Palestinian restaurant in the Big Apple.

New York has the world's largest population of Jews, outside of Israel, and its Mayor and First Lady despise them.

And the Democrats do not care that this behavior is public.

About as subtle as a Sherman tank.

Rama Duwaji is not a private citizen. She is the First Lady of New York City, and — while married couples can disagree on many things — her husband knows and embraces her antisemitism fully. There's no doubt about where they both stand on Jews, on Israel, and on anyone who doesn't "globalize the intifada."

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | SYRIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign

'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign

Amy Curtis
Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now

Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now

Matt Vespa
The French Are Toast

The French Are Toast

Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos