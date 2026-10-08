Rama Duwaji Continues Supporting Palestinian Violence With Her Artwork

New York City's First Lady Rama Duwaji has made no secret that she hates Israel and Jews. She recently went on an "Islamic wellness retreat" where organizers called for the destruction of Israel and the "cleansing" of the nation's Jews. She's liked numerous social media posts celebrating Islamic terrorism targeting Jews and Israel, including the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks facilitated by Hamas, and she worked with an antisemitic writer, Susan Abulhawa, who called Jews "rootless parasites" and "cockroaches." Duwaji provided artwork for one of Abulhawa's essays. At the time, Mamdani dismissed his wife's antisemitic proclivities by calling her a "private citizen" and that her artwork for Abulhawa was contracted through a third party.

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But once again, Duwaji has been caught providing her illustrations for an antisemitic, pro-Palestinian company that sells olive oil, including a bottle that celebrates a terrorist who shot down a British plane. That terrorist is Khalil Abu Osba.

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NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji has provided art for an olive oil company that celebrates Palestinian violence and sells a bottle honoring a terrorist who shot down a British plane



A farmer in a company video says of the land: "the martyrs watered it with their blood"… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 7, 2026

Here's more:

Duwaji, who was born in Houston but describes herself as Syrian, has provided illustrations for at least two offerings from Olive Odyssey—one of which sells for close to $100 a bottle. Not far from her bio and products on the Olive Odyssey website, the company sells its "Nazareth Picholine Cold Pressed: Floral [Harvest 2025]"—with art featuring "a hand-drawn portrait of Khalil Abu Osba, a Palestinian resistance fighter." Abu Osba is hailed by his olive oil aficionado supporters as an anti-Israel militant who not only shot down a plane but was also condemned to death before breaking out of a fortress prison. The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth, deploying language about the olive trees watered with "martyrs' blood," and even accusing Israel of appropriating salad. It's part and parcel for Duwaji, an anti-Israel activist who's had to apologize for deleted social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 and who, even as her husband recently rolled out a $30 million program to combat antisemitism, was "artist-in-residence" at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat that praised terrorism.

This news comes on the heels of her husband's despicable statement on the October 7 terror attacks and his deliberate choice to spend last night dining at a Palestinian restaurant in the Big Apple.

Rama Duwaji has provided art for Olive Odyssey — despite anti-Israel activism which frequently crosses into the absurd.



In one blog post, the company condemned Israeli salad as "food appropriation." In another Instagram post, they called foraging for Za'atar an "act of… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 7, 2026

New York has the world's largest population of Jews, outside of Israel, and its Mayor and First Lady despise them.

lmao just beyond parody, cannot believe she's real https://t.co/ylhRdhWF1U — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 7, 2026

And the Democrats do not care that this behavior is public.

About as subtle as a Sherman tank.

Once again: When it comes to Mayor Mamdani, there seems to be far too much smoke for there not to be fire. Look at who he surrounds himself with. Look at the causes he rallies behind. Listen to what he “rapped” about. Look who he chose to marry. https://t.co/pIweGH6Q7n — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) October 7, 2026

Rama Duwaji is not a private citizen. She is the First Lady of New York City, and — while married couples can disagree on many things — her husband knows and embraces her antisemitism fully. There's no doubt about where they both stand on Jews, on Israel, and on anyone who doesn't "globalize the intifada."

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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