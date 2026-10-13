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David Crowley's 'Free' Universal Childcare Program Will Cost Billions for Wisconsin Taxpayers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 3:30 PM
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David Crowley's 'Free' Universal Childcare Program Will Cost Billions for Wisconsin Taxpayers
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

There is no such thing as a free lunch, or 'free' universal childcare. But Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is running for governor on a platform of providing that 'free' service to Wisconsin families.

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It'll just cost you $2 billion a year in new spending. That works out to at least $333 for every Wisconsin resident. Add in the billions in taxes for 'free' housing and healthcare, and the tax bill gets unaffordable quickly. But, of course, the Left argues it'll save us money.

Just like Obama promised the Affordable Care Act would save us $2,500 a year, the Left says this plan will save Wisconsinites thousands.

We've heard that lie before. Daycares will keep charging more and more because the government subsidizes it, and taxes will be far more than $15,000 a year.

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David Crowley doesn't think increased taxes are a burden on families.

Tough cookies. They'll be paying more in taxes, too.

Just like in Minnesota. The fraudsters will smell opportunity and come to Wisconsin to bilk taxpayers billions of dollars.

Democrats subsidized student loans, and tuition rates skyrocketed. Democrats subsidized health insurance, and premiums skyrocketed. David Crowley will do the same thing with childcare in Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HEALTHCARE | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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