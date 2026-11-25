Will CNBC’s Joe Kernan go to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s house for Thanksgiving? No. Despite an invitation to his Mendham home, where the Christie clan will gather for the holiday, Kernan quipped that family squabbles might lead him to decline. It was playful banter, though not really. Kernan said the pair won’t jive anymore. He might do better with May Pat, Christie’s wife, and the former governor said he’ll place Kernan next to her.

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Kernan finally went there: Christie’s turn to the dark side; his liberal leanings are no longer good juju. It’s a semi-serious segment, but I don’t think the governor was amused. When Christie asked again, Kernan said he wasn’t going, and Christie said that Mary Pat is watching and is very upset with him:

CNBC’s Joe Kernen REJECTED former NJ Governor Chris Christie’s Thanksgiving invitation because he said he was too “liberal.” Kernen is a savage. Watch Christie’s reaction toward the end. He genuinely looked crushed when he realized Kernen was being serious. CHRISTIE: “Joe, we have 23 people in Mendham tomorrow. You want to drop by, feel free.” KERNEN: “I’m not sure anymore that I want to be with you on Thanksgiving.” CHRISTIE: “Why?!” KERNEN: “Because you know, all the family squabbles that go on. I’m not sure whether we’re simpatico.” CHRISTIE: “Ohhh, Joe, is that really the test?” KERNEN: “Mary Pat, I think I could be with, but you? I’m not… Are you getting along with her with your new liberal leanings?” CHRISTIE: “Liberal? How dare you! Ethical, I didn’t think ethical became liberal, but that’s okay.” KERNEN: “Wow! That’s rich! What an original liberal is, that’s long gone…” When Christie asked again whether he was coming, Kernen stood firm: “No.” Kernen is one of the most interesting anchors in media. He always says what’s on his mind. — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2026

CHRISTIE: “Joe, we have 23 people in Mendham tomorrow. You want to drop by, feel free.” KERNEN: “I’m not sure anymore that I want to be with you on Thanksgiving.” CHRISTIE: “Why?!” KERNEN: “Because you know, all the family squabbles that go on. I’m not sure whether we’re simpatico.” CHRISTIE: “Ohhh, Joe, is that really the test?” KERNEN: “Mary Pat, I think I could be with, but you? I’m not… Are you getting along with her with your new liberal leanings?” CHRISTIE: “Liberal? How dare you! Ethical, I didn’t think ethical became liberal, but that’s okay.” KERNEN: “Wow! That’s rich! What an original liberal is, that’s long gone…” When Christie asked again whether he was coming, Kernen stood firm: “No.”

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

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