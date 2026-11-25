The Boston City Council has declared war on Thanksgiving, passing a resolution to designate tomorrow as a "National Day of Mourning" rather than a day to give thanks for the freedoms and blessings this great nation has given us.

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Boston City Council's Thanksgiving message: mourn.



The council adopted a resolution recognizing November 26, which is Thanksgiving Day, as the "National Day of Mourning in the City of Boston." Not one councilor spoke against it.



Councilor Weber: "Passing this resolution each… pic.twitter.com/SdrO7JwwDP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2026

Just disgraceful.

"Passing this resolution each year is about acknowledging historical injustice," said Councilor Webber.

"The story of Thanksgiving that so many of us grew up learning in school fails to acknowledge the devastating consequences," said Councilor Mejia.

BREAKING: The Boston City Council just passed a resolution to declare November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) as "National Day of Mourning" to address "historical injustice." pic.twitter.com/ljakVLmZWC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

Absolutely disgraceful. This echoes a book circulating in Virginia's Loudoun County Schools that also calls Thanksgiving a "day of mourning."

It would be horrible to denigrate Thanksgiving no matter who did it but seeing White people debate their heritage in this way makes my skin crawl. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 24, 2026

The self-loathing is off the charts.

Being from Massachusetts, I can tell you that I am embarrassed by these Leftist lunatics who now run a, once, beautiful city.



Shame on them for destroying our heritage, our history and our traditions with their apologist nonsense. — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) November 24, 2026

Destroying our culture and heritage is the point. When you do that, you can rebuild the nation in the Left's socialist vision.

"A liberal is a man too broadminded to take his own side in a quarrel." —Robert Frost https://t.co/UIPLPmqceO — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 24, 2026

A perfect summary of this nonsense.

Our major cities are run by idiots https://t.co/qtfvS2h6ro — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 25, 2026

They're not idiots. This is intentional.

Thanksgiving is a day to be proud of our heritage, our country, and our history. These people are delusional commies.



Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/KVI2LPjhXp — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) November 25, 2026

That Thanksgiving is a day to be proud of our heritage and history is exactly why they did this: they hate and must destroy our heritage and history.

Remember the Democrats hate you and America https://t.co/NPFygJFkas — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 25, 2026

Yes, they do.

Unbelievable.



Boston’s city council passed a resolution declaring Thanksgiving Day as a “National Day of Mourning” to address “historical injustice.”



They hate our country and our history. pic.twitter.com/Fd5chIOEbO — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 24, 2026

Unbelievable and yet entirely believable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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