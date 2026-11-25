While protesters and pundits say that Israel is committing a "genocide" in Gaza, the reality on the ground is quite different. Last week, we learned that Gazans were holding bodybuilding contests, and if you know anything about competitive bodybuilding, you need a lot of calories to gain and maintain muscle mass. Male bodybuilders need between 3,000 and 6,000 calories a day, depending on whether they're maintaining muscle, building muscle, or are a heavyweight bodybuilder.

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But life in Gaza didn't stop there. They're holding large wedding celebrations and opening restaurants, too. Meanwhile, protesters and activists claim the country is starving.

Gazans are holding huge weddings, bodybuilding contests and opening restaurants while protestors say they're starving https://t.co/mZTVQoq3dD pic.twitter.com/D8e6KIn70T — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2026

According to the New York Post, over the past weekend, a wedding between two large "Palestinian clans" turned into a massive party "with a stage, strobe lights, flamethrowers, and live music.

"We’re constantly seeing footage of restaurants opening; there was just a bodybuilding contest in the Strip," Mideast analyst Eitan Fischberger told the outlet. The story includes pictures from Gaza-based photographer Mohamad Alzabout showing the huge "celebration of the groom" in the Al Sabra area of Gaza City. "Genocide is the attempt to destroy a people. You don’t get packed weddings, new restaurants, and a rising birth rate in a population that’s being destroyed," he added.

We all know the Gaza Ministry of Health is just an arm of Hamas, but even it admitted there were 6,745 new births in October, the highest number of the year. In July, the famine was declared over, and aid has been flowing into the nation.

In March, the Miran Hotel opened in Gaza City and posted videos on Facebook showing bowtie-clad waiters, mocktails, and smoothies. There's even a chocolate fountain, cakes, and fresh-baked desserts.

Video of some of the celebrations.

Well, Hamas says there’s widespread starvation https://t.co/OVBnfGXsCB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2026

Probably shouldn't listen to what Hamas says. They're not exactly honest.

Lavish weddings, brand new restaurants and body building competitions.



Funny how this side of Gaza rarely seems to make international headlines. Too many people are more interested in promoting Hamas’s narrative than accepting reality for what it is. https://t.co/kP8WxNjXI9 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 25, 2026

The narrative is out there, and anything that contradicts it is ignored by the mainstream media.

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