President Donald Trump criticized Iowa Gov.-Elect. Rob Sand (D-IA) over his perspective on the lead detonation by the Army on Wednesday.

The detonation appears to have gone more smoothly than was anticipated by skeptics, as the federal government is not detecting any “airborne lead throughout the region” as of Wednesday afternoon.

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“Rob Sands, the new future Governor of Iowa, is obviously unhappy that the Obama created (2009!) mess was so perfectly handled by the U.S. Army through a flawless detonation, that he’s now complaining about the lead up to the event,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“He hurt and delayed the process. Was absolutely no help. Just another politician. He should rejoice at this great success, not nitpick and issue phony complaints on “transparency.” I will remember!” he added.

Sand said in a post that he is “grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible.”

“There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited,” the governor-elect wrote.

“The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear,” he continued. “Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did. And any Iowans who have been impacted in any way must be taken care of fully, right away.”

The president, as well as the federal government as a whole, is touting the mission as a win, given that there were initially serious concerns about lead levels and potential damages.

“The agency has pre-positioned 300 EPA employees and contractors, as well as robust equipment capabilities, to collect data as quickly and accurately as possible following this morning’s controlled detonation,” the EPA said in an email sent to Townhall.

There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I’m grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible. The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear. Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did. And any Iowans who have been impacted in any way must be taken care of fully, right away. — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) November 25, 2026

“Prior to the event, EPA collected 1,200 air, land, dust, and water samples to be further prepared to confirm any changes in levels compared to pre-detonation,” the agency added. “We are working closely with our federal partners, including the Army, FEMA, HHS, and USDA to ensure any and all action is being taken to protect human health and the environment.”

Townhall reached out to the Sand transition team for comment.

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