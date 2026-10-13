Chicago's Crime Problem Is Out of Control

A pregnant Chicago teen is left paralyzed after being shot by her classmate, who was already a career criminal on release for a carjacking case. The 16-year-old girl also lost her pregnancy after she was shot by Angel Funez-Reyes, 17. The two were in the same art class at Latino Youth High School and Funez-Reyes had reportedly been harassing the girl about her "gang affiliation" and made "vulgar" comments to her for weeks prior to the shooting.

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A CPS high school student shot and paralyzed a pregnant classmate — while on pretrial release for a carjacking case AND two days after threatening someone else with a knife during a “gang check,” prosecutors say.https://t.co/9gula0bMiQ — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 12, 2026

Here's more:

Around 1 p.m. on September 7, the girl was spending time with her boyfriend when she allegedly saw Funez-Reyes pointing a gun at them from across the street, and the couple fled to the girl’s home on their scooters. Later that night, the girl and a female friend went back out to ride their scooters. They encountered Funez-Reyes again in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue, and an argument broke out. Seeing that Funez-Reyes had a gun, the girl told her friend to start recording on her phone as Funez-Reyes went behind a car and tucked the gun into his hoodie, prosecutors said. The girl confronted him about the weapon and told him to take it out. As she turned away to leave, she heard a gunshot and fell to the ground. She then saw Funez-Reyes run down an alley and get into a black car, according to prosecutors. The victim, who was six weeks pregnant at the time, has been told she will not be able to walk again. She also lost her pregnancy as a result of the shooting, prosecutors said. Investigators spoke with two other people who saw the shooting, including one who recorded it on their phone and provided the footage to police.

Funez-Reyes was on pretrial release and electronic monitoring for a carjacking case. Three weeks before the shooting, a judge removed the monitoring. Two days before the shooting, Funez-Reyes was arrested again on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a knife on a man. He was released again.

When he was arrested for shooting the girl, Funez-Reyes had a nine-inch knife in his waistband. Judge Luciano Panici Jr. ordered Funez-Reyes to be detained, citing his gang affiliation as "what causes him to act violently."

Including Funez-Reyes, 13 criminals on pretrial release have been accused of killing or trying to kill someone in Chicago.

Every day I ask “what are we even doing”?



It’s time to stop this insanity. We’ve indulged progressive social justice mayhem long enough. It’s not working and it’s killing and maiming people regularly. I will vote for anyone who will put a stop to this s**t. — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) October 13, 2026

This is what equity in the justice system looks like.

A 7-year-old girl was stabbed in the back and killed by another career criminal last week. Eddimar Paola Hernandez Chacon was walking from a store with her sister when 48-year-old Shavon Gayden — who was unknown to the girls — approached and stabbed Eddimar multiple times in the back. Eddimar was pronounced dead at a hospital.

What to say? This is what progress reformers fight for. A carjacker free on pretrial release. Two days before the shooting he swings a knife around at somebody. Police officers detain him and recover a utility knife and two rounds of 9mm ammunition. "He was released." https://t.co/4U0v1hrtjA — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) October 12, 2026

And now a 16-year-old girl is permanently paralyzed.

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Democrats keep letting people like this walk free.



Then, when they immediately commit another horrific crime, Democrats tell you the solution is for YOU to give up your guns. https://t.co/LXsfNcdUsw — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) October 13, 2026

Democrats love punishing the innocent and stripping us of our Constitutional rights while they coddle criminals. Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson attacks President Trump and demands reparations instead of putting criminals behind bars. Johnson couldn't even say Eddimar's name, and he won't talk about this teenage girl, either. He'll continue criticizing law enforcement and calling jails "unholy," though.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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