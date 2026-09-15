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Gov. Spanberger Replaced the Virginia Parole Board, and Now Violent Criminals Are Being Set Free

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 10:30 AM
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Gov. Spanberger Replaced the Virginia Parole Board, and Now Violent Criminals Are Being Set Free
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

The Democrats are the party of criminals. There's no other way to slice it. In Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed an all-new parole board this year, and that means violent, dangerous criminals in her state are ten times more likely to get parole now.

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This has serious consequences for innocent citizens in Virginia and does damage to victims and their families.

"Very few people were granted parole under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's parole board," Minock said. "But under Gov. Spanberger's parole board, criminals are ten times more likely to be granted parole."

Members of Christine Allen's family begged the parole board not to grant parole to Christine's killer. One of Allen's family members told the board, "When Christine was murdered, her daughter was only three months old. Three months old. Her daughter never had the opportunity to know her mother. I never see my father cry. That day broke me when I had to, when we had to tell our father."

Allen was found stabbed to death in a Fairfax County home in 1998. She shared the home with Troy Demar, who was later found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

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Despite their pleas, the parole board gave Demar parole.

One member of the board said, "I recognize the strong opposition to Mr. Demar’s release on parole, but he has done everything that he's required to do. He's demonstrated rehabilitation. He has an excellent institutional judgment. He has been infraction-free since he's been incarcerated."

Former Attorney General Jason Miyares slammed Spanberger for this.

"Spanberger knew the day that she fired Youngkin's parole board this would be the result. Every criminal they let out, every sex offender that had raped or molested a child that now is going back on the streets, sometimes with decades left on their sentence is completely 100% now the responsibility of Abigail Spanberger. Shameful," he wrote on X.

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More mothers will die. More families will be broken apart, and it's all Gov. Spanberger's fault.

Don't vote for Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GLENN YOUNGKIN | VIRGINIA
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