Gov. Spanberger Replaced the Virginia Parole Board, and Now Violent Criminals Are Being Set Free

The Democrats are the party of criminals. There's no other way to slice it. In Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed an all-new parole board this year, and that means violent, dangerous criminals in her state are ten times more likely to get parole now.

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This has serious consequences for innocent citizens in Virginia and does damage to victims and their families.

New: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed an all new parole board this year. The board decides if Virginia’s most dangerous criminals get released on parole or serve their full sentences.



So far under Spanberger, criminals are ten times more likely to get parole. One… pic.twitter.com/w0JMEggYsn — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 14, 2026

"Very few people were granted parole under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's parole board," Minock said. "But under Gov. Spanberger's parole board, criminals are ten times more likely to be granted parole."

Members of Christine Allen's family begged the parole board not to grant parole to Christine's killer. One of Allen's family members told the board, "When Christine was murdered, her daughter was only three months old. Three months old. Her daughter never had the opportunity to know her mother. I never see my father cry. That day broke me when I had to, when we had to tell our father."

Allen was found stabbed to death in a Fairfax County home in 1998. She shared the home with Troy Demar, who was later found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

Despite their pleas, the parole board gave Demar parole.

One member of the board said, "I recognize the strong opposition to Mr. Demar’s release on parole, but he has done everything that he's required to do. He's demonstrated rehabilitation. He has an excellent institutional judgment. He has been infraction-free since he's been incarcerated."

Former Attorney General Jason Miyares slammed Spanberger for this.

Criminals first, victims last Abigail Spanberger is at it again! First she fires @GlennYoungkin entire parole board & replaces with leftists. Second they have let our felons at TEN times the rate, including the killer of a mom w/ a 3 month old child, released with DECADES left… https://t.co/FnkEnvZ3Fv — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 14, 2026

"Spanberger knew the day that she fired Youngkin's parole board this would be the result. Every criminal they let out, every sex offender that had raped or molested a child that now is going back on the streets, sometimes with decades left on their sentence is completely 100% now the responsibility of Abigail Spanberger. Shameful," he wrote on X.

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Imagine being the sister of a woman brutally stabbed to death in front of her newborn baby and begging a parole board to keep her killer locked up—then hearing them tell the killer "I APPLAUD YOU" and watching in horror as they set him free. https://t.co/nTZR31aMca — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 15, 2026

More mothers will die. More families will be broken apart, and it's all Gov. Spanberger's fault.

If you didn't want criminals turned loose to prey on you, you should not have voted for the criminals turned loose to prey on the innocent party. https://t.co/TXQYCxbpLK — Dr. Dad, PhD 🔄🔼◀️🔽▶️ (@GarrettPetersen) September 15, 2026

Don't vote for Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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