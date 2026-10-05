A Career Criminal Just Killed a Young Girl in Chicago, and Mayor Johnson Won't Even Say Her Name

Eddimar Paola Hernandez Chacon was walking with her sister in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood on October 3. They went to pay a phone bill, and after leaving the store, 48-year-old Shavon Gayden — who was unknown to the girls — approached and stabbed Eddimar multiple times in the back.

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Bystanders intervened and held Gayden until police arrived, but it was too late for Eddimar; she was pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital just after 1 PM on Saturday. She was seven years old.

Turns out Gayden was known to authorities and had a lengthy criminal record and an active warrant for her arrest.

A 7-year-old girl was walking with her sister in Chicago.



A stranger stabbed her in the back. She's dead.



The woman charged had prior convictions and an ACTIVE warrant.



Another Democrat-run city. Another child.



How many more? — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) October 5, 2026

This was another preventable crime.

Shavon Gayden just randomly stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death in broad daylight in Chicago



Shavon had 4 prior arrests for violence



EACH TIME, SHE GOT NO JAIL TIME pic.twitter.com/SLCq0F7eBW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2026

We need to start putting criminals behind bars. Children are dying. Remember when Democrats demanded that we give up our guns to save the life of just one child?

That, but with criminals.

Over the weekend, a 7 year old girl was violently stabbed to death by a career criminal. People in Chicago are being victimized by violent crime, and what's Mayor Johnson's response? He has no solutions. No response to this tragedy. He'd only say something if a white cop attacked… pic.twitter.com/f592ovnpuC — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) October 5, 2026

"It is a tragedy, but the ultimate tragedy for the people of Chicago is that the mayor has no solutions," said Chicago journalist William Kelly. "I go to City Hall every week; I ask him about horrific crimes. We had Bethany MaGee, a 20-year-old college student, set on fire on the CTA. He called an 'isolated incident.'"

"You had Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old Loyola University College student, shot dead and called it ... he won't even say her name," Kelly continued. "The last time I went to ask him about that particular case, he wouldn't even say Sheridan Gorman's name, and when I challenged him to say her name, he wouldn't."

"And now we have this 7-year-old little girl. How many isolated incidents add up to a serious problem in Chicago?" he asked.

Mayor Johnson claims he's "heartbroken" over the death of Eddimar.

I am heartbroken by the killing of a 7-year-old Chicago girl who was simply walking down the street with her family. No family should ever have to experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child, and no child should ever have to fear for her life simply walking through her… — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) October 4, 2026

"My deepest condolences are with this little girl’s family and loved ones, and the entire Chatham community as we grieve this devastating loss. We are praying for them and for everyone impacted by this horrifying tragedy," Johnson wrote on X. "The City will continue to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as this investigation moves forward, and we will do everything we can to support this family and community during this unimaginable time."

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He can't even bring himself to write her name.

But remember what Johnson said about prisons and law enforcement:

🚨@ChicagosMayor claims he’s heartbroken after a 7-year-old Chicago girl who was simply walking down the street with her family was shot dead by the thugs he advocates for after calling jails, incarceration and police a sickness.



Brandon Johnson is BLM Marxist garbage. https://t.co/yvcEXXIW4x pic.twitter.com/gE8r5x373U — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 4, 2026

"Jails and incarceration and law enforcement is a sickness that has not led to safe communities."

This is why Eddimar Paola Hernandez Chacon is dead. Because Democrats like Brandon Johnson feel more empathy for the monster who stabbed a 7-year-old girl in the back than for the victim or her family.

Eddimar should be alive. Thanks to Democrats, she's not.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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