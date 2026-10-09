Remember the VA Kid Who Shot His Elementary School Teacher? Here's the Bodycam Footage...It's Wild.

When we wrote about his story in 2023, I gave the kid the benefit of the doubt. It seemed the parents were more at fault. He was only six years old, but he brought a gun to school and shot his elementary school teacher, Abigail Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in January 2023. She had warned the school district numerous times about this kid. It led to a lawsuit and a $10 million judgment that the court upheld.

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Zwerner was shot on January 6, 2023. It was an intentional act. Incredibly, she escorted the rest of her class to safety before another teacher restrained the young shooter until police arrived. The bodycam footage was just released, and it’s crazy. Sorry, this kid should be locked up for years, at least until he’s 18. He showed no remorse and said he didn’t care about jail as he was led away by police (via WaPo):

THIS IS CRAZY. UNREAL. Bodycam footage from the January 6, 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has now been unsealed. A 6-year-old black student stole his mother’s loaded 9mm Taurus, brought it to school, and shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Listen to the kid cussing at the police. ‘F*ck you, I shot my teacher!’ ‘F*ck you b*tch.’ ‘I stole it because I needed to shoot my teacher.’ ‘If you want a piece of me, come get it!’ He even tries to punch the woman holding him. Keep in mind, this is after shooting his teacher at point blank range in a crowded elementary school classroom. Thankfully the gun jammed as several more rounds were still seated in the magazine. The bullet passed through Zwerner’s hand and entered her chest, collapsing her lung. She required life saving medical treatment but made a full recovery. Zwerner later won a $10 million civil verdict against former assistant principal Ebony Parker, who had received information that the kid might have a gun that day but still decided to do nothing. Ebony was also criminally charged with eight felony child-neglect counts for not preventing the shooting, but in May 2026 a judge dismissed all of those charges (Wonder what ‘Ebony’ looks like) The boy was not charged or prosecuted because of his age, while his mother faced separate criminal charges related to the firearm. The mother is currently free. Expect to see this kid in the news very soon. Also. I wonder if that teacher is a horrible racist right now. You know. Because of the color of his skin and all that terrible racist stuff we are supposed to ignore. https://t.co/7fBNnVBN7C — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 7, 2026

Inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, three police officers surrounded a desk where reading specialist Amy Kovac sat and held the boy in her arms. “I don’t care if you call backup,” he said, according to the recording. “I don’t care about going to jail,” he continued, before directing an epithet at the officers. The release of the footage comes after the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press filed a motion earlier this year for it to be unsealed, arguing that keeping it from the public violated the First Amendment. The child’s face is blurred out in the YouTube video, which carries a content warning.

It’s insane.

“F*ck you, I shot my teacher!,” the kid said.

“F*ck you b*tch.”

“I stole it [the handgun] because I needed to shoot my teacher.”

Lock this kid up.

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