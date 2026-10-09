DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Remember the VA Kid Who Shot His Elementary School Teacher? Here's the Bodycam Footage...It's Wild.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 09, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
Remember the VA Kid Who Shot His Elementary School Teacher? Here's the Bodycam Footage...It's Wild.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When we wrote about his story in 2023, I gave the kid the benefit of the doubt. It seemed the parents were more at fault. He was only six years old, but he brought a gun to school and shot his elementary school teacher, Abigail Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in January 2023. She had warned the school district numerous times about this kid. It led to a lawsuit and a $10 million judgment that the court upheld

Advertisement

Zwerner was shot on January 6, 2023. It was an intentional act. Incredibly, she escorted the rest of her class to safety before another teacher restrained the young shooter until police arrived. The bodycam footage was just released, and it’s crazy. Sorry, this kid should be locked up for years, at least until he’s 18. He showed no remorse and said he didn’t care about jail as he was led away by police (via WaPo):

Recommended
So Where Did Talarico Go? Kurt Schlichter USAID Gets Gutted and All of a Sudden Everyone Stops Being Gay Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, three police officers surrounded a desk where reading specialist Amy Kovac sat and held the boy in her arms.

“I don’t care if you call backup,” he said, according to the recording. “I don’t care about going to jail,” he continued, before directing an epithet at the officers.

The release of the footage comes after the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press filed a motion earlier this year for it to be unsealed, arguing that keeping it from the public violated the First Amendment.

The child’s face is blurred out in the YouTube video, which carries a content warning.

It’s insane.

“F*ck you, I shot my teacher!,” the kid said. 

“F*ck you b*tch.”

“I stole it [the handgun] because I needed to shoot my teacher.”

Lock this kid up. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FIRST AMENDMENT | GUN VIOLENCE | LAWSUIT | VIRGINIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

So Where Did Talarico Go?

So Where Did Talarico Go?

Kurt Schlichter
USAID Gets Gutted and All of a Sudden Everyone Stops Being Gay

USAID Gets Gutted and All of a Sudden Everyone Stops Being Gay

Matt Vespa
'Our Body, Our Choice': The New Texts From Jane Doe in the Cornell Case Are Very Interesting

'Our Body, Our Choice': The New Texts From Jane Doe in the Cornell Case Are Very Interesting

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos