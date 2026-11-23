Shiloh Hendrix is appealing a misdemeanor conviction for exercising her free speech.

She was convicted of disorderly conduct for using the N-word after a Somali man charged with sex crimes against a minor goaded her into it; she was reacting to a Somali boy stealing an item out of her bag.

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In April, Hendrix was at the playground area at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Minnesota with her 18-month-old son. A young autistic Somali boy stole an applesauce pouch from her diaper bag. She confronted him, using the N-word. Somali Sharmake Beyle Omar then aggressively followed her around, filming her, using the N-word and goading her to repeat it. He bragged about how he was going to make the video go viral, and it did.

Prosecutors charged Hendrix with two counts of disorderly conduct, and she was convicted on one of the counts. She is appealing to the Minnesota Supreme Court and likely eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At a press conference held last week at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Hendrix’s new appellate team went over the infringement on her free speech.

Lead counsel Alexander Haberbush, who is deputy director of the Claremont Institute's Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, partner at the Constitutional Counsel Group, and founder and president of the Lex Rex Institute, said the prosecutor admitted to the jury that the boy stole something from Hendrix’s bag. Haberbush emphasized that the jury did not convict her on the first count of disorderly conduct regarding the boy. They convicted her on the charge involving Omar.

Unfairly, Omar was not put on the witness stand, so Hendrix never got a chance to cross-examine him. Instead, he went back to Somalia. The charges against him for improper sexual relations with a minor were dismissed last year.

Prosecutors said Hendrix’s offense was a “victimless crime,” but Omar was still allowed to submit a victim impact statement. The NAACP drafted it for him. In it, Haberbush noted that they talked about her interaction with the boy, not Omar — even though she was not convicted of the former.

Haberbush said prosecutors asked for 60 days in jail because she refused to apologize.

“Let me say this plainly: a prosecutor asked a court to jail an American for refusing to apologize for her words,” he said. “That is not how the First Amendment works in this country. … The First Amendment does not let government punish speech because someone is offended by it.”

Haberbush explained that in order to punish free speech, it must rise to the level of the “fighting words doctrine.” However, this is a very tough standard; he observed that the Supreme Court hasn’t upheld a fighting words conviction in over 80 years, with one justice calling the doctrine “archaic.” He said the doctrine emerged in 1942, and “assumes some insults are so provocative that an ordinary person couldn't help but answer with his fists.”

Haberbush cited a case where a woman who swore at police officers was found not guilty by the Minnesota Supreme Court since she was walking away from them. Similarly, Hendrix was walking away when she spoke to Omar. “You cannot pick a fight by walking away from one,” Haberbush said. “The only person in that video looking for a confrontation was the man holding the camera. He was goading her, trying to provoke a reaction, and if anyone should be charged with a crime in this case, it was that man, not Mrs. Hendrix. He's the one who provoked the confrontation.”

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Dr. John Eastman, founding director of the Claremont Institute's Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, longtime professor and dean, who is considered the leading constitutional legal scholar on the right, said the trial court judge rejected a proposed jury instruction and replaced it with his own instructions, which violated the Constitution. “The Supreme Court has been very clear that offensive speech, even if it disturbs others, is protected by the First Amendment,” he said. “There were actually two crimes here,” he said. “The first crime was the theft by the nine-year-old boy. … The other is likely incitement by Sharmake Omar, the man with the video.”

He cited Brandenburg v. Ohio, the well-known SCOTUS case which established “that you cannot convict somebody for their speech unless it is likely to incite or produce imminent lawless action.” He said it was ironic since Omar was the one goading and inciting Hendrix, not the other way around.

Eastman said the reason charges were brought against Hendrix was due to “mob justice demand for the prosecutor to do something,” which is “inappropriate” for a prosecutor. He said the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals held that “goading to lawless action is not protected speech.” Citing Bible Believers v. Wayne County, he declared, “The notion that this is disturbing the peace by this much larger man who's confronting her and harassing her and goading her is utter nonsense. … These were Christian evangelists who made provocative statements about Islam at an Arab-American festival. The crowd became very hostile in reaction, but they were the ones who were prosecuted, not the crowd that got violent in reaction to it. The Sixth Circuit held that their speech was protected.”

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Greg Joseph, a Minnesota attorney with more than two decades of experience defending the constitutional rights of individuals against government overreach, said the statute is disorderly conduct, not “disorderly speech.” He pointed out that the statute is “incredibly broad,” so broad that some of it has already been struck down by the Minnesota Supreme Court. He said it is used as a catchall for defendants to plead down. It can be made to “fit nearly anything.” The offense is punishable by 90 days in jail, which was imposed (although stayed). Hendrix used the same racial slur that Omar did, and hand gestures that aren’t threatening are free speech.

Hendrix has been doxxed and threatened, forcing her and her family to relocate. She is raising money for her legal costs.

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