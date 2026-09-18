Michigan Jewish Group Ignores Dem's Anti-Israel Record for Senate

A group of Jewish voters in Michigan is expressing their support for Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed despite his inflammatory rhetoric against Israel.

Michigan Jews for Democracy issued an open letter signed by 730 people as of this writing, indicating why they support El-Sayed. The group is made up of “proud American Jews, committed to the safety and flourishing of the Jewish community, and our nation’s democracy,” according to its website.

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The organization claims Republican candidate Mike Rogers “embraces a far-right political agenda which makes Jews and all Americans less safe.”

The letter says some in the group “are enthusiastic supporters of El-Sayed” but acknowledges that other members “have reservations,” over “disagreements with El-Sayed on important issues, including aspects of his approach to Israel and the language used by some of his allies.”

Haley Stevens was harassed on Capitol Hill by supporters of Abdul El-Sayed for standing by her Jewish constituents. Protesters vow she’ll be killed for supporting @Israel’s right to exist. Will @AbdulElSayed condemn the horrific treatment of @HaleyforMI? pic.twitter.com/b8fTLLvG5y — Michael A. Harris זאב אברהם (@MichaelNY) September 17, 2026

The organization’s objective is to “reinstate a check on Trump’s power by winning back control of the US Senate” and “have a strong and respected voice at the table, when it comes to shaping policies that affect the lives of Jewish Michiganders.”

As Jews and Americans, we believe in accessible science-based healthcare, democracy and voting rights, access to abortion, public schools, immigrant justice, and the rigorous protection of vulnerable residents. We are excited to elect a Senator who will champion these values. In this race, Abdul El-Sayed is clearly the better choice for Jews, for all Michiganders. In Abdul, we see someone who understands what it is to live in the minority, who is open to listening and learning. While Mike Rogers may be courting Jewish support to win in November, he embraces a far-right political agenda which we believe makes Jews and all Americans less safe. He promotes and would further legislation supporting election denialism, a national ban on abortions, making access to healthcare even more difficult than it already is – among so many other harmful policies. He fully supports the role of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in American public life. After weighing the candidates – their records, their policies, the coalitions they would strengthen, and the direction we want for Michigan and the country — we have made our choice. We are Jewish Michiganders. In this Senate race, we are voting for Abdul El-Sayed

"Trust me, the Jewish Democrats are going to be with Mike Rogers this November."



In an interview on Fox Business, Mike Rogers touted his support among Jewish Democrats over Abdul El-Sayed, whose statements on Israel and terrorism have worried the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/sJAXjdOxrW — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) September 17, 2026

El-Sayed underperformed among Jewish voters in suburban areas. The Republican Jewish Coalition conducted an analysis of the results of the primary race in Oak Park, Bloomfield Township, West Bloomfield and Southfield that showed Haley Stevens receiving about 37,000 votes compared with about 20,000 for El-Sayed.

El-Sayed’s campaign recently announced that it is hiring a Jewish liaison to improve his numbers with this voting demographic. But his comments about Israel, along with his bromance with communist streamer Hasan Piker have caused many in the Jewish community to reject his candidacy..

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