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Michigan Democrats Revolt Against Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 9:45 AM
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Michigan Democrats Revolt Against Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Are the wheels coming off Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign in Michigan? It sure seems like it, as Michigan Democrats are in open revolt against him as his campaign was forced to admit he's got dual citizenship with Egypt. El-Sayed routinely attacked people who supported Israel as having "dual loyalties," only to turn around and hold citizenship in an Islamic nation.

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MSNOW, in a flagrant act of journalism, spoke to Michigan Democrats who refuse to support Abdul.

"You're committed Democrats, all of you," said the host, sounding incredulous. "You want to vote for the Democratic candidate. But you just can't. And, like, what could he do if anything to get you over the edge. But it doesn't sound like there's anything. The damage has already been done."

"I just would love for him to make a definitive statement. Like, just say, 'I would like everyone to know I support Israel,' you know? I support the Jewish people. You know, their right to exist without hatred," one voter said.

When asked if they would believe it, another voter replied, "How could we?"

Ouch.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also said that while he won't vote for Republican Mike Rogers, he's not voting for El-Sayed, either, until the two have a conversation. That, so far, has not happened.

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“If he doesn’t need me, he doesn’t need me,” Schor said. “And that’s their strategic decision.”

El-Sayed said he was obligated to follow Sharia law until he dies. He cannot represent the people of Michigan and uphold Sharia law.

Much shorter.

Is this MSNOW trying to cut ties with El-Sayed before things really implode? 

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They know he's lying though, and that's the problem.

The choice is clear, and easy. El-Sayed cannot go to the Senate. He's too radical for Michigan and too radical for Washington, D.C. Even Democrat voters know this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | EGYPT | ISRAEL | MICHIGAN
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