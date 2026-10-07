Michigan Democrats Revolt Against Abdul El-Sayed

Are the wheels coming off Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign in Michigan? It sure seems like it, as Michigan Democrats are in open revolt against him as his campaign was forced to admit he's got dual citizenship with Egypt. El-Sayed routinely attacked people who supported Israel as having "dual loyalties," only to turn around and hold citizenship in an Islamic nation.

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MSNOW, in a flagrant act of journalism, spoke to Michigan Democrats who refuse to support Abdul.

MS NOW hosts Michigan Democrat voters who say they can't support Abdul El-Sayed:



“You're committed Democrats, you want to vote for the Democratic candidate, but you just can't.” pic.twitter.com/Z1cotnX2Ij — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"You're committed Democrats, all of you," said the host, sounding incredulous. "You want to vote for the Democratic candidate. But you just can't. And, like, what could he do if anything to get you over the edge. But it doesn't sound like there's anything. The damage has already been done."

"I just would love for him to make a definitive statement. Like, just say, 'I would like everyone to know I support Israel,' you know? I support the Jewish people. You know, their right to exist without hatred," one voter said.

When asked if they would believe it, another voter replied, "How could we?"

Ouch.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also said that while he won't vote for Republican Mike Rogers, he's not voting for El-Sayed, either, until the two have a conversation. That, so far, has not happened.

#MichiganSenate



CNN: Lansing mayor says he won’t vote for Abdul El-Sayed



Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says his Jewish heritage leaves him uncomfortable with some of what he’s heard from El-Sayed



Schor said he won’t vote for Rogers but also won’t back El-Sayed – at least until… https://t.co/RwZ4wCxX1V pic.twitter.com/ZCoNwcpzmP — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 7, 2026

“If he doesn’t need me, he doesn’t need me,” Schor said. “And that’s their strategic decision.”

I get it; they do not want a muslim representing them. That is because a muslim does not represent them whatsoever. — Case for Normal (@CaseforNormal) October 6, 2026

El-Sayed said he was obligated to follow Sharia law until he dies. He cannot represent the people of Michigan and uphold Sharia law.

When committed Michigan Democrats say they just can't, the GOP ground game gets a lot shorter. — Murray Rothbard II (@foxyrory) October 6, 2026

Much shorter.

MS NOW turns on Abdul El-Sayed 🤣 https://t.co/9ENwx3ZdfO — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 6, 2026

Is this MSNOW trying to cut ties with El-Sayed before things really implode?

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"If he would just lie to me, once I could vote for him"



WUT!? https://t.co/aMaMGzRXye — Eduardo (@Eddie753) October 6, 2026

They know he's lying though, and that's the problem.

YOU EITHER VOTE FOR A RADICAL JIHADIST ISLAMIC SOCIALIST OR YOU VOTE FOR COMMON SENSE TO SAVE YOUR STATE & COUNTRY! THE CHOICE COULDN’T BE ANY CLEARER! https://t.co/PwbrnrVrw3 — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) October 6, 2026

The choice is clear, and easy. El-Sayed cannot go to the Senate. He's too radical for Michigan and too radical for Washington, D.C. Even Democrat voters know this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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