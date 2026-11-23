Since the Ringside Politics program began 27 years ago, we have enjoyed an annual tradition. During Thanksgiving week, we announce our “Turkey of the Year” winner. Our previous award recipients have included both celebrities and politicians, as well as Republicans and Democrats.

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For example, last year the winner was flamboyant and idiotic Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX). In 2024, we bestowed the award on arguably the worst Vice President in American history, the hapless Kamala Harris.

Our 2023 winner was then-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the pathetically inept Alejandro Mayorkas, the worst cabinet member of the failed administration of President Joe Biden. He inherited a secure border but created chaos by removing President Donald Trump’s successful policies.

Like these previous winners, our 2026 award winner is a “turkey” in every respect. As usual, this year, we allowed our wonderful audience members to offer their nominations. While many uniquely qualified “turkeys” were nominated, one selection stood out for the 2026 Ringside Politics “Turkey of the Year,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

While Thune is technically a Republican, he has been a continual gift to the Democrat Party. Despite Trump calling Thune “a very fine man,” he has been very hostile toward the President’s agenda.

Of the 1,000 bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in the last term, “almost 700 still sit untouched in the Senate,” according to GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). The Senate still has not acted on 161 of Trump’s nominations to federal positions, including 25 federal judgeships.

As Senate Majority Leader, Thune led the GOP into the political ditch by refusing to end the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act, an extremely consequential piece of legislation. The SAVE America Act requires proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo identification to request a mail-in ballot or to vote in person.

Today, only 24 states require photo identification to vote, while 17 states require no identification at all at the polls. Calling this an invitation for fraud is an understatement, and the SAVE America Act would have addressed this gaping loophole in our election system. Unfortunately, Thune showed no interest in passing the legislation despite strong public support.

A Pew Research poll found that an astounding 83 percent of Americans “support requiring some form of government-issued photo ID to vote.” This includes 71 percent of Democrats and 95 percent of Republicans.

The bill was popular with the American people and with President Trump, who continually lobbied for it to pass the Senate, to no avail. He said passing the bill should be the top “priority” for Republicans in 2026. He accurately predicted that if the bill was not passed, Republicans would face “big trouble.”

Indeed, the GOP faced “big trouble” in the 2026 midterms. With the SAVE America Act blocked by Thune, the 2026 midterm elections were not secure, and loyal Republican voters were disillusioned with a party that refused to follow through on major issues. The blame for all of this lies squarely with Thune, a do-nothing Republican leader more interested in keeping good relations with Democrat Party colleagues than in passing crucial legislation to help his party and the country.

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This was not the only issue where Thune showed his true political colors. Overall, he is a moderate, not a conservative, and is out of step with a Trump-era Republican Party. His lifetime Heritage Action voting record is an abysmal 64 percent, while the average score for Senate Republicans in the last session is much more respectable, at 88 percent.

Partly because of disillusionment with Thune and other Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) in the Senate, there will be only 44 GOP Senators in the next Congress. Historically, American voters do not reward a party that fails to accomplish anything significant.

As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) boasted, “56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago. Most people didn't think 51 Democratic Senate seats…a possibility at the beginning of this cycle.” Yet Democrats won their U.S. Senate landslide, taking historic victories in red states once deemed impossible: Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas.

Losing nine Republican Senators in the midterms is the worst defeat for the GOP since 1958. The next Congress will give Senate Democrats their largest majority since 2010, before the Tea Party revolution brought major wins to the Republican Party.

In athletics, a team with such a losing record would fire its coach, but Senate Republicans did not, as they just re-elected Thune as their Minority Leader. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said there was “widespread support” for Thune to remain in his position. Incredibly, Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) claimed that Thune and his leadership team “didn't cause this problem to happen.” He complimented them for doing “a good job.”

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Obviously, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was outvoted in the closed-door Republican meeting. He had rightly questioned whether ratifying “all of the same leadership” would send the right message to Republicans. After the monumental Senate Republican losses, Hawley asked those who wanted the same leadership, “I don’t know what planet you’re on.”

Sadly, Sen. Hawley, most of your Senate Republican colleagues prefer to be on a “planet” where they are in the minority and don’t have the burden of leadership. They can complain about Democrats on Fox News, fundraise to Republican donors and, otherwise, enjoy the perks of the “world’s most exclusive club” without having to get anything of significance accomplished.

The epitome of this type of loser mentality is Senator John Thune, who has been in Washington, D.C. for 28 years, far too long. Thune and his long-standing RINO Senate colleagues illustrate why America desperately needs congressional term limits. With leaders like Thune, the GOP will remain in the Senate minority for many years to come.

With such a pitiful, unsuccessful record, it is easy to see why U.S. Senator John Thune was the overwhelming choice for the 2026 Ringside Politics “Turkey of the Year.”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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