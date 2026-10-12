'Alaskans Got Screwed, Mary Peltola Got Rich': NRSC and Dan Sullivan Drop Brutal New Campaign Ad

Former Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola is running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Democrats hope to pick up the seat in their push to reclaim control of Congress and stop President Trump.

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As Townhall reported extensively in the past, Peltola's campaign has been embroiled with scandal, including that her campaign and salary are funded by Epstein cash, fired staffers, and reports of abusive behavior on the part of Peltola (including calling staffers homophobic slurs and the N-word).

Now the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Sen. Dan Sullivan have dropped a new ad exposing how Mary Peltola got rich while screwing over Alaskans in Washington. During her time in D.C., Peltola couldn't get one bill signed into law, but she did rake in the cash.

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This includes $350,000 from a D.C. lobbying firm and using money from Epstein associates including Reid Hoffman, who visited Epstein's island multiple times; Tim Zagat and his wife Nina (Tim flew on Epstein's private jet to a 2002 TED Conference in Monterey); former Google CEO Eric Schmitt; Melinda-French Gates; and other Epstein associates including Jon Stryker, Peter Kellner, and Steven Spielberg.

All told, Peltola has taken more than $140,000 from Epstein associates.

She's also using her Senate campaign to pay herself a salary. Local media reported that Peltola's campaign employed 21 staffers (one for every 28,000 Alaskans) including campaign managers, communications specialists, and field organizers and campaign finance reports show Peltola is paying herself a salary of $5,500 a month from Alaskans for Mary. In March the NRSC filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over her improper spending of leftover House campaign funds.

"Mary Peltola is the most ineffective career politician in the history of Alaska, but still shamelessly raked in six-figures as a Lower 48 lobbyist immediately after Alaskans fired her," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "Peltola puts Alaska last and herself first."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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