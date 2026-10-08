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Dan Sullivan Just Dropped a New Attack Ad Blasting Mary Peltola for Her ‘Desperate Lies’

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 08, 2026 2:45 PM
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Dan Sullivan Just Dropped a New Attack Ad Blasting Mary Peltola for Her ‘Desperate Lies’
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, alongside the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released a new attack ad blasting Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola. 

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While Sullivan has focused on putting Alaskans first, where has Peltola’s focus been? On attacking Sullivan personally and taking checks from Epstein associates, or at least, that is what the new ad alleges.

"I'm fighting every day for a stronger Alaska," Sen. Sullivan said. "Mary Peltola's focus? Desperate lies about me and my family."

"I've spent my career defending survivors of domestic violence, and I voted to force Trump's DOJ to release the Epstein files, while Mary Peltola took huge checks from Epstein's associates. I'm fighting to stop members of Congress from cashing in as DC lobbyists, which is exactly what Mary Peltola did after Alaskans fired her."

"I'm Dan Sullivan, and I approve this message."

Sen. Sullivan has policy to offer Alaskans. Mary Peltola has resorted to personal attacks, and it reeks of desperation. 

As for her donors, attacking her opponent does nothing to answer questions about the company her campaign keeps. Townhall previously reported that Peltola’s campaign has accepted money from Jon Stryker, Peter Kellner, Laura Lauder, Mark Nunnelly, Cale and Django Bonderman, Laurie Michaels, and Steven Spielberg, all Epstein associates, with the contributions totaling more than $140,000. 

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"Senator Dan S. Sullivan puts Alaska first with a proven track record of big wins, standing in sharp contrast to Mary Peltola's desperate lies and Alaska Last record of delivering nothing," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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