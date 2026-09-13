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Dan Sullivan Just Handed Mary Peltola a Debate Beatdown

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 13, 2026 12:00 PM
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Dan Sullivan Just Handed Mary Peltola a Debate Beatdown
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Republican Senate candidate blasted his Democrat opponent Mary Peltola during Saturday’s debate in the Alaska midterm election.

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Sullivan touted his history with protecting fishing in Alaska while working in Congress, saying that Peltola, who has branded herself as a fishing advocate, is a do-nothing Democrat who has never introduced a bill on the issue nor even a bill signed into law.

The Alaska Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive of the cycle. Peltola successfully managed to recruit a phony “Dan Sullivan” for the ballot in hopes of stripping votes away from the Republican incumbent.

Polls show that the race is neck and neck with just 51 days until Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE
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