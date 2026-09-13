Dan Sullivan Just Handed Mary Peltola a Debate Beatdown

Republican Senate candidate blasted his Democrat opponent Mary Peltola during Saturday’s debate in the Alaska midterm election.

.@DanSullivan_AK works tirelessly for for Alaska's Watermen while Mary Peltola does nothing:



"The difference between my record of getting things done and my opponent's record of talk, it’s this: we were able to get this USDA Office of Seafood right here." pic.twitter.com/eG3IvqVVm1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2026

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.@DanSullivan_AK has an unbeaten record of protecting Alaska’s fisheries:



"I've been working on the bycatch issue for years...going after the bad actors, the Russians, the Chinese, implementing the trawl bycatch ban...going after and sanctioning these fishing fleets." pic.twitter.com/GJt4bxzX2U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2026

.@DanSullivan_AK blasts Democrat Mary Peltola for doing nothing to address diminishing salmon populations in Alaska:



"This is again a difference between [Mary Peltola] and myself...I passed one of my many bills on fisheries, the Alaska Salmon Task Force Act."

.@DanSullivan_AK RIPS Mary Peltola for being a do-nothing Democrat:



"First term into Congress, she never introduced one bill on fish, never got a bill passed and signed into law. I have numerous bills dealing with fisheries and other actions that help our

.@DanSullivan_AK is the FIGHTER Alaska deserves:



"If you say you’re gonna attack Alaska, we'll go after you...I relentlessly worked on getting a ban on all Russian seafood into the United States of America...This helps our fishermen across not only Alaska, but the country." pic.twitter.com/0qUYpCZN9z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2026

.@DanSullivan_AK SLAMS Democrat Mary Peltola for being a do-nothing member of Congress:



"During my opponent's first term in Congress, she did not introduce one bill dealing with fish. In 2 terms in Congress, she

Sullivan touted his history with protecting fishing in Alaska while working in Congress, saying that Peltola, who has branded herself as a fishing advocate, is a do-nothing Democrat who has never introduced a bill on the issue nor even a bill signed into law.

The Alaska Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive of the cycle. Peltola successfully managed to recruit a phony “Dan Sullivan” for the ballot in hopes of stripping votes away from the Republican incumbent.

Polls show that the race is neck and neck with just 51 days until Election Day.

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