I’ve coached youth sports long enough to know what a registration fee does to a roster. Price it high enough and the families who need the team most quietly stop signing up. Nobody announces a policy. The number does the work.

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The city of Glendale, California, now faces a federal lawsuit alleging something similar with the Second Amendment. The Justice Department says the city’s initial concealed-carry application fee was $100 last fiscal year. It’s now $1,078, according to the California Rifle & Pistol Association, a 978 percent increase. DOJ says required extras push a first-time applicant’s total to between $1,971 and $2,106, and puts renewal totals at $1,271 to $1,406 for the current two-year term, though licenses issued from January 1, 2027, can run up to three years. The department filed suit on November 9. A complaint is an allegation, and I haven’t found a filed response from Glendale. Cities may screen applicants for objective criteria. Bruen leaves room to challenge a city that prices the right out of reach or rations it by official discretion, and that’s the case DOJ is making.

Start with what the Supreme Court said. In Bruen, decided in 2022, it described shall-issue permit systems as ones that “appear to contain only ‘narrow, objective, and definite standards’ guiding licensing officials.” Footnote 9 then added a warning: “because any permitting scheme can be put toward abusive ends, we do not rule out constitutional challenges to shall-issue regimes where, for example, lengthy wait times in processing license applications or exorbitant fees deny ordinary citizens their right to public carry.”

Bruen didn’t condemn the 43 states with shall-issue systems, which “often require applicants to undergo a background check or pass a firearms safety course” to ensure that carriers are “law-abiding, responsible citizens.” I have no quarrel with a background check or a safety course, and the Court plainly doesn’t either. I went through this process a few years ago myself. The line it drew runs between objective criteria and official judgment.

That second line is the target of DOJ’s other claim. Glendale’s process includes applicant reference interviews, psychological exams, an applicant interview, and review of public statements, including social media. DOJ’s release says “Glendale PD does not publish any objective standards that they apply to these checks.” An applicant can’t meet a standard nobody has published.

The Court never defined “exorbitant.” Bruen sets no dollar ceiling, and reasonable people will argue about where the line sits. Local agency fees give one yardstick for a standard initial license: Glendale’s $1,078 against $216 from the Los Angeles County Sheriff and $300 from the Orange County Sheriff. Glendale may answer that its fees only recover the cost of screening, training, and processing. I haven’t seen a public cost accounting that supports a $1,078 city fee, and the city should produce one.

The principle behind the fee claim has deep roots. In Murdock v. Pennsylvania in 1943, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, were convicted for going door to door with religious pamphlets without a license. The town’s ordinance charged $1.50 for a day and up to $20 for three weeks. The Court reversed, and Justice Douglas wrote, “A state may not impose a charge for the enjoyment of a right granted by the federal constitution.” He added, “The power to tax the exercise of a privilege is the power to control or suppress its enjoyment.” In Harper v. Virginia Board of Elections in 1966, the Court held that a state violates the Equal Protection Clause “whenever it makes the affluence of the voter or payment of any fee an electoral standard.” Jeannette’s license cost $1.50 a day. Virginia’s poll tax was capped at $1.50 a year. The Supreme Court ruled against both. Voting and carrying a firearm aren’t identical rights, and Glendale will say so. The logic about fees on constitutional rights travels anyway.

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Imagine a city that charged $1,078 to hold a rally, then sent reference checks and a psychologist after the organizer. The editorial pages would need a bigger font. The Supreme Court has already ruled on that. In Forsyth County v. Nationalist Movement in 1992, it struck down a permit scheme that let one administrator set fees up to $1,000 and held that “no limit on such a fee can remedy these constitutional violations.”

Glendale isn’t alone. In September, DOJ sued San Jose over an application fee it described as “nearly $1,600 per license.”

I don’t know what Glendale’s council had in mind, and I won’t guess. Incentives are easier to read. When the office that issues a permit also sets its price, the price tends to follow the budget instead of the cost. I can't prove motive, and the argument doesn't need it. A fee schedule set by the office that collects it will tend to follow the budget, and a budget always wants more.

Four fixes would do most of the work. Cities should publish objective standards for every screening step so that an applicant knows the rules before applying. Fees should be limited to documented cost recovery, with the accounting made public. Processing deadlines should be fixed and enforced. State legislatures, Sacramento included, should cap local fees instead of leaving applicants to litigate city by city. DOJ should also keep bringing pattern-or-practice cases, so applicants don’t have to fund the litigation themselves.

Weigh what Bruen warned about, what Murdock held, and what DOJ alleges in Glendale. As a father of three, I’d like my kids to inherit rights that come without a cover charge. Willy Wonka hid five golden tickets and let luck decide who got through the gates. A constitutional right shouldn’t come with a ticket price and an audition. The Bill of Rights has no price list.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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