The young guns in the Democrat Party’s base don’t want money in politics. Again, this isn’t new, but these kids weren’t around the first time this argument was exposed as laughably obtuse: Procter & Gamble spends more annually on marketing than Americans, rich and poor, spend on elections. Still, the era of super PACs and so-called dark money is over for Democrats, at least in the primaries. Every 2028 candidate will be forced to sign a pledge renouncing such resources. If a candidate refuses, they’re barred from the debate stage (via ABC News):

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NEW: We are requiring every Democratic candidate for president to denounce dark money and super PAC spending in our 2028 primary. Candidates who don’t sign or who break the pledge will lose access to the debate stage. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 23, 2026

The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that it will hold 12 primary debates in the 2028 presidential primary cycle, while also requiring candidates to denounce any "dark money" spending efforts on their behalf to participate. The DNC said that five presidential primary debates will be held in 2027, with the first two in June and July, and seven will be held in 2028. Six of those will be held in 2028 in states that are holding primaries or caucuses in the early window of the Democrats' presidential primary and caucus calendar: South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia. The timing and number of debates are similar to the 2020 presidential cycle, where the party held 11 debates, with the first in June 2019; some debates were held across two nights as well. The announcement marks a major milestone as the party begins to turn its attention to the presidential election in 2028, and comes in the wake of sweeping midterm election wins that have put the wind in Democrats' sails, although retaking the White House will still be a major challenge for the party. "Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle," DNC chair Ken Martin wrote in a statement.

I’m not sure how this is going to work. Oh wait; they already know that too, which is why candidates have to merely denounce it, but can still accept money from such entities hand over fist. It's such an unserious benchmark, especially since we all know 'evil' dark money will creep into the cycle. It always does — it’s the way of the world. Second, donations of this sort are protected free speech, so barring someone from the stage — you get the point. But forget all that — this is stupid. Another person who won the presidency twice abhorred super PACs. His name was Barack Obama, and he eventually caved and created one, Priorities USA.

So, this will be a circus for a bit, but it’ll die off. If Democrats had any stones, they’d be honest regarding who this rule is targeting. It’s not corporations; it’s AIPAC.

@TheDemocrats So they can denounce it but still accept it lmao? Good one. That’s the whole Democrat Party. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 23, 2026

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