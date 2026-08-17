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'Saturday Night Massacre': Despite Leading in the Polls, Alaska Dem Mary Peltola Fires Top Staffers

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 17, 2026 6:55 AM
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'Saturday Night Massacre': Despite Leading in the Polls, Alaska Dem Mary Peltola Fires Top Staffers
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

I’m sure more will follow, but there was a major shake-up in former Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s campaign, which is curious given that her operation was running smoothly: she’s a strong candidate who was leading incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Sullivan isn’t in dire straits, as he has plenty of time to make up ground—he’s within the margin of error—but this is a key race for Senate Republicans. Again, that makes Peltola’s “Saturday Night Massacre” move more curious, as some of the folks she let go were longtime staffers who had been part of her operation since her days as a congresswoman. 

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Alaska Landmine had the scoop, which was confirmed by reporters from The New York Times. Reportedly, Peltola’s campaign has become engulfed in mayhem:

The Landmine has learned through multiple sources that Mary Peltola abruptly fired multiple senior campaign staff days before Tuesday’s primary. Sources report that senior campaign officials, including Anton McParland and Elisa Rios, have both been let go. They have both been with Peltola’s campaigns since 2022. McParland was Peltola’s chief of staff when she served in the U.S. House. 

Phone calls and text messages to Peltola campaign staff, Alaska Democratic Party officials, and Peltola herself seeking comment went unanswered. 

One source with knowledge of the firings described the campaign in “complete chaos” with other staff wondering if they still have a job.

[…]

A source connected to the campaign told the Landmine that Peltola has retained Chicago-based Thematic Campaigns. Thematic Campaigns originally launched as AKPD Message and Media – co-founded by David Axelrod, a key adviser to former President Barack Obama. Their website lists multiple prominent Democratic campaigns they have worked on including Barack Obama, Adam Schiff, Pete Buttigieg, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

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Peltola’s staff shake-up comes after she rejected former Vice President Kamala Harris’ endorsement. I doubt that was the reason, but it would add to the argument that her standing in the polls isn’t that solid. Things could flip easily, and if she felt this staff couldn’t handle it, it was time for new blood. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE
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