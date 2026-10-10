Latest Alaska Dem Mary Peltola Story Involves Her Allegedly Dropping Racial Slurs

This woman has become a disaster. It’s part of an embarrassing track record for Democrats in some crucial Senate races. In Maine, they had Graham Plater, who had Nazi tattoos, booted only to replace him with Troy Jackson, whose relationships would put 23 and Me through a loop. James Talarico has gone missing in Texas, which is fitting since he has an affinity for all things woke and weird; he thinks God is non-binary. And now Mary Peltola, the former Alaska congresswoman, is vying to unseat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who puts the ‘temp’ in temperamental.

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The New York Times had a lengthy article based on the accounts of two dozen former staffers about how her brief tenure in DC was marred by allegations of abusing her aides, verbally and physically. She denied shoving a staffer but called some of them “retarded” and “f****ts. She fired her top staffers ahead of the Alaska primaries.

This is true And Anton McParland, Peltola’s campaign manager and former chief of staff, is no longer with the campaign. — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) August 17, 2026

Now, a new allegation has dropped: she was allegedly dropping n-words (via Alaska Landmine):

Two former staffers for former Democratic U.S. Representative Mary Peltola’s office and campaign claim she repeatedly used the “n-word” in 2024, when she was an elected representative. The staffers spoke to the Landmine on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation or retribution. Two weeks ago, the New York Times published a story, “Angry Outbursts, Slurs and Firings: Tumult Rocks a Key Senate Campaign,” detailing claims of physical and verbal harassment from Peltola made by former staffers. Peltola is challenging Senator Dan Sullivan (R – Alaska) in a race that could determine what party controls the U.S. Senate next year. One instance of Peltola’s use of the “n-word” allegedly followed an October 25, 2024 dinner honoring the nearly 4,000 African American Army soldiers who helped construct the Alaska-Canada Highway during World War II. The dinner was hosted by the General Daniel “Chappie” James American Legion Post 34. Ed Wesley, an Army veteran and former commander of the American Legion Post 34, promoted the event. Wesley is also a former president of the Anchorage NAACP. An October 25, 2024 KTUU story features Wesley talking about the Alaska Highway Day and African American soldiers who helped build the highway. The dinner is also mentioned in the story. […] According to the staffer, Peltola became enraged and repeatedly referred to Wesley as a “scammer.” According to the staffer, Peltola said, “I can’t believe that n****r.” The staffer told the Landmine that they were surprised to hear her say the word, but that due to Peltola’s prior angry outbursts they had become “numb” to slurs and other offensive language.

Now, the campaign did respond to this blog, which was right on the money regarding the Peltola staff shake-up in August:

“This is an outright lie published by a right-wing gossip blogger – who is currently being sued for defamation – as part of a smear campaign driven by an unstable, disgruntled former staffer who was fired. Mary would never use this word, which is a vile slur with a painful, hateful history

I don’t think this will have a major impact on the race, since the state doesn’t have a large black voter base, but if true, it reinforces that this woman might be a bull in a china closet.

#AlaskaSenate Alaska Landmine: Mary Peltola used the “n-word” multiple times in 2024, former staffers allege Two former staffers for former Democratic U.S. Representative Mary Peltola’s office and campaign claim she repeatedly used the “n-word” in 2024, when she was an elected representative. One instance of Peltola’s use of the “n-word” allegedly followed an October 25, 2024 dinner honoring the nearly 4,000 African American Army soldiers who helped construct the Alaska-Canada Highway during World War II. https://t.co/SIdHz5nXvh — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 10, 2026

For real though, what a train wreck this woman is — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 10, 2026

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