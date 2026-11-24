Jensen Huang, CEO and President of Nvidia, resigned after numerous extramarital affairs were revealed, notably one with a suspected Chinese spy. He left, but now he’s back. President Trump implied he convinced the board to reinstate him, which they did with immediate effect on Monday. This isn’t a small thing: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) dropped some epic one-liners about this fiasco, saying there hasn’t been a more expensive affair since Helen of Troy and likening the scandal to an intergalactic freak show. Huang has agreed to testify before Congress over the incident.

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We are watching a national security scandal happen in real time with the president’s public intervention and commentary in the Nvidia case — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 23, 2026

Some in the media are going insane. Who cares? What else is new? But what is this:

my heart goes out to the intrepid team at the @nytimes who did absolutely generational reporting on the Nvidia scandal I know the feeling of trying to do accountability journalism in a culture that simply does not care about accountability. Incredibly disheartening. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

my heart goes out to the intrepid team at the NY Times who did absolutely generational reporting on the Nvidia scandal I know the feeling of trying to do accountability journalism in a culture that simply does not care about accountability. Incredibly disheartening. There’s a risk calculation you run every time you get a momentous tip about a powerful person. Getting the story out will mean exhausting piles of work, and sometimes considerable personal risk. You have to ask yourself whether it will be worth it—what change you actually hope to see come out of the disclosure. I’d be lying if I said the calculus on this equation hasn’t changed in recent years. am of course not saying that any of these journalists wished to see a specific outcome. (I can’t speak for any of them at all!) But if it were me I would want to feel that my work was being considered thoughtfully, which this (rapid!) outcome suggests it is not. Also yes I’m aware my language is a little melodramatic but some of us still care about things

I’m sorry but I don’t think NYT journalists should feel like they have a personal stake in whether Jensen is Nvidia’s CEO or not — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 23, 2026

I mean, what the hell? I couldn’t care less about how these reporters feel. Yes, their work was good, but that’s life, as Frank Sinatra once said.

Absolutely stunning level of direct involvement in corporate decision making - President Trump tells @cnbc he spoke “directly and indirectly” to Nvidia board about reinstating Jensen Huang. “I found the board to be very reasonable” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 23, 2026

UPDATE: Even other liberal outlets don't like this take on Huang's reinstatement.

Wut? Today’s development does not discount the generational reporting that the NYT team did. This thread implies that the journalists’ end goal was to oust Jensen Huang, which is not the case. They absolutely succeeded at holding someone in power accountable, which IS the job. How the Nvidia board responds is a totally separate issue that doesn’t change the great work they did. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 23, 2026

Glad to see NBC's @Tom_Winter, CBS's @Weijia Jiang, and other major journalists denounce this blatant, thumb-on-the-scales take. More of this is needed to regain public trust — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 23, 2026

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