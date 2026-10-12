Iran-Backed Houthis Issue Warning to International Airlines After Missile Strikes in Saudi Arabia

Following a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday that killed at least 13 and injured many more, there was another strike that killed at least one more and injured others. Now the Houthis are issuing another stark warning to commercial airlines looking to fly into Saudi Arabia: they will shoot down passenger aircraft.

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Another deadly strike hits Saudi Arabia's busiest airport, and now the U.S. could be drawn deeper into the conflict.



At least one person is dead and multiple people are injured after a new attack strikes Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, just one day after a Houthi… pic.twitter.com/2yWd4gRXQn — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

According to Trey Yingst, the Houthis have issued that direct threat to foreign airlines over Saudi Airspace.

From Yemen, an official with the Houthi rebels announced the threat in a recorded message. "We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe," he said through a translator. "Except for the airports and the airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina."

"The strikes raise questions about if the United States could come to the defense of Saudi Arabia and launch a new round of strikes against this Iranian proxy group," Yingst said.

The attacks prompted the U.S. to bar government employees from traveling through the King Khalid International Airport without prior authorization and employees were instructed to stay at least 20 miles away from the Yemeni border.

Iran’s Proxies Killed an American and Just Hit the Airport Again



These Iranian-backed terrorists keep launching missiles into Saudi airports and act shocked when the U.S. talks about hitting back. They murdered an American in the last strike and just did it again.



Fox News… https://t.co/yfuFj6oc3F — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) October 12, 2026

The Houthis have long been backed and supported by Iran, the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Horrifying video shows Saudi Arabia's busiest airport being attacked by Houthi militants twice in a matter of days. The attacks killed at least 12 people, including one American. @fox35orlando https://t.co/chUoy3zF57 — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) October 12, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the attacks.

The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen.



These reprehensible attacks… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 10, 2026

"These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

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