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Iran-Backed Houthis Issue Warning to International Airlines After Missile Strikes in Saudi Arabia

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 10:05 AM
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Iran-Backed Houthis Issue Warning to International Airlines After Missile Strikes in Saudi Arabia
AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, File

Following a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday that killed at least 13 and injured many more, there was another strike that killed at least one more and injured others. Now the Houthis are issuing another stark warning to commercial airlines looking to fly into Saudi Arabia: they will shoot down passenger aircraft.

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According to Trey Yingst, the Houthis have issued that direct threat to foreign airlines over Saudi Airspace.

From Yemen, an official with the Houthi rebels announced the threat in a recorded message. "We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe," he said through a translator. "Except for the airports and the airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina."

"The strikes raise questions about if the United States could come to the defense of Saudi Arabia and launch a new round of strikes against this Iranian proxy group," Yingst said.

The attacks prompted the U.S. to bar government employees from traveling through the King Khalid International Airport without prior authorization and employees were instructed to stay at least 20 miles away from the Yemeni border.

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The Houthis have long been backed and supported by Iran, the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the attacks.

"These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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News Topics HOUTHIS | IRAN | SAUDI ARABIA | TERRORISM | YEMEN
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