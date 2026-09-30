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FlyDubai Flight Bound for Israel Forced to Emergency Land Following Suspected Cockpit Terror Attack

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 8:02 AM
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FlyDubai Flight Bound for Israel Forced to Emergency Land Following Suspected Cockpit Terror Attack BREAKING
AP Photo

A flight bound for Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after officials say it was targeted in a mid-air terror attack. 

Reportedly, the co-pilot stabbed the captain, who then fell onto the plane's controls, causing the plane to suddenly plunge in the sky.

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"The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu putting out a statement saying that situation is now under control after that plane was safely diverted to Saudi Arabia," said Jeff Paul. "But what remains unclear is what led to that emergency call coming from the cockpit that then forced Israel to scramble fighter jets and fears that it had been hijacked."

Paul said there are several different accounts from passengers who were on the packed flight.

"One spoke to Fox News, telling us the co-pilot of FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 stabbed the captain of the plane who then collapsed onto the controls," Paul continued. "That then shut down the entire instrument panel, according to this witness. The passenger says the plane began plunging downward for several minutes and there was a lot of screaming on board and at one point the power went out, and many on board thought they were going to die."

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Videos from inside the plane are now circulating, showing the chaos that unfolded on board following the attack.

Israeli authorities confirmed they're treating this incident as a terror attack. Crew members and passengers broke through the cockpit door to subdue the co-pilot.

It's being reported that passengers who were also pilots were able to land the plane in Saudi Arabia.

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Fox News posted pictures of a passenger with blood on his shirt, and the outlet reported that an Israeli official told the Associated Press that Israel believes the incident was possibly an attempt to attack Israelis. The plane was carrying dozens of Israeli citizens.

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News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | FOX NEWS | ISRAEL | SAUDI ARABIA | TERRORISM
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