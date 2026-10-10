Houthi Missile Strikes Saudi Arabian Airport, Resulting in 'Mass Casualty Incident'

The King Khalid International Airport has once again been struck by a Houthi missile, just days after a strike hit an Airbus A310-200 on the tarmac that left three individuals dead, including the pilot.

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Saudi Arabia confirms that 3 people were killed in the Houthi missile strike against the airport in Riyadh. One of the killed was a pilot. A number of Saudi nationals and foreigners were wounded. https://t.co/P1P7uT6DJL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 10, 2026

BREAKING: Saudi authorities are completely evacuating Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport after a reported Houthi strike hit Terminal 3, with Reuters and AP citing a loud blast, more than a dozen ambulances racing to the scene, and travelers cleared from parts of the terminal. AFP reports the airport is being evacuated as aircraft are moved and a helicopter lands near Terminal 3. Flightradar24 shows the last commercial landing at 14:05 local and the last departure at 13:39, with inbound flights diverting mainly to Jeddah. Casualties are reported but remain unconfirmed by Saudi officials. This follows Thursday’s Houthi attacks on the same airport that killed three Saudi nationals, including a Saudia pilot, and destroyed a Saudia aircraft. — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) October 10, 2026

MONITORING: Initial reports indicate that there MAY be a mass casualty even at the King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after a ballistic missile strike launched by Ansar Allah (Houthis). This would be a horrendous strategic failure from Ansar Allah, a group that has overwhelming public support in their war against Saudi Arabia. If there IS a civilian mass casualty event… We should expect a severe response from MBS, as well as increased support from countries allied with Saudi Arabia. — Brett Erickson (@BrettErickson28) October 10, 2026

The attack reportedly struck a terminal at the airport, and has been described as a “mass casualty incident” and footage from the scene depicted blood on the ground as travelers attempted to evacuate.

A mass casualty event occurred at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to several eyewitnesses, numerous ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, people were evacuated from the airport, and they reported seeing "blood everywhere" in Terminal 3. https://t.co/9NCVn28ty6 — MoloMonitor 🇮🇹 (@MoloWarMonitor) October 10, 2026

The previous attack resulted in U.S. officials barring government employees from traveling through the airport without authorization. They were likewise instructed to maintain a distance of 20 miles from the Saudi Arabian border with Yemen.

According to an update from the U.S. State Department, following Houthi Attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, U.S. government employees will now require authorization to use the airport and must stay at least 20 miles away from the Saudi-Yemeni border. The current recommendations for U.S. civilians in country remain the same. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2026

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Western governments have also issued advisories to citizens to not travel to King Khalid airport.

Germany, Canada and Spain are advising their citizens not to travel through Riyadh Airport. — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) October 10, 2026

No information on the number of casualties or fatalities, if any, has been released at this time.

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