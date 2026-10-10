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Houthi Missile Strikes Saudi Arabian Airport, Resulting in 'Mass Casualty Incident'

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 10, 2026 1:00 PM
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Houthi Missile Strikes Saudi Arabian Airport, Resulting in 'Mass Casualty Incident'
AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, File

The King Khalid International Airport has once again been struck by a Houthi missile, just days after a strike hit an Airbus A310-200 on the tarmac that left three individuals dead, including the pilot.

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The attack reportedly struck a terminal at the airport, and has been described as a “mass casualty incident” and footage from the scene depicted blood on the ground as travelers attempted to evacuate.

The previous attack resulted in U.S. officials barring government employees from traveling through the airport without authorization. They were likewise instructed to maintain a distance of 20 miles from the Saudi Arabian border with Yemen.

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Western governments have also issued advisories to citizens to not travel to King Khalid airport.

No information on the number of casualties or fatalities, if any, has been released at this time.

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News Topics HOUTHIS | NATIONAL SECURITY | SAUDI ARABIA | TERRORISM | YEMEN
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