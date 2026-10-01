Trump Says Iran Likely Involved in FlyDubai Chaos

President Donald Trump said that Iran could be tied to the FlyDubai flight incident that is being eyed as an attempted hijacking motivated by radical Islamic terrorism, according to Israeli officials.

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“I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we’re working on it right now,” he told reporters before departing to Texas at the White House on Thursday.

"They'll be hit very hard; don't worry about that [...] They'll either sign a very fair deal, or they won't exist any longer," he said if the Islamic Republic is found responsible for the attempted attack.

REPORTER: Will the US retaliate against Iran if they are behind the attack on the plane?



TRUMP: They'll be hit very hard; don't worry about that... They'll either sign a very fair deal, or they won't exist any longer. pic.twitter.com/3LI4xcETfR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2026

REPORTER: Has anybody briefed you on whether or not the pilot of the FlyDubai plane is linked to Iran?



TRUMP: I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. pic.twitter.com/2q9pcEg3H6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2026

The Wednesday flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a co-pilot from Oman stabbed the captain, and a passenger was able to successfully get into the cockpit – preventing tragedy.

“The grave incident on the flydubai plane was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, which was thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit, overpowered the terrorist and, with their own hands, restored control of the plane to another flight crew who was present there,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a Wednesday statement, Townhall previously reported.

Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday that it was “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.”

Meanwhile, British authorities are still investigating the motives behind an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford in the U.K. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday that a “foreign actor” played a role in the incident that led to multiple arrests of individuals in their 20s.

On Thursday, Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement that “A 27-year-old man, a dual UK/Iranian national, was arrested in the Borough of Westminster, London, on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.”

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