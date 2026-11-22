Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," covering volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Once again, it's Turkey Week. Over the years at Townhall, I have authored three holiday-themed Bible studies (Vols. 36, 88, and 140). In the last two, I quoted a dearly departed family member’s memorable words about what Thanksgiving meant to her:

“I love Thanksgiving because all you have to do is show up and eat.”

Her statement bothers me because I thought it was antithetical to the true meaning of Thanksgiving. As the holiday’s name suggests, it is about giving thanks, but to whom and for what? The answer is in the “Thanksgiving Proclamation” issued by President George Washington on October 3, 1789. The U.S. Constitution had taken effect seven months earlier, in March 1789 — for which Washington thanks God. Let’s read the opening paragraph.

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor — and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me ‘to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.’”

Ah, the original purpose of our American Thanksgiving was to give thanks to God for establishing our nation. Not for the bird, the pie, football, Black Friday sales, the gathering itself, or whatever you are grateful for, but for HIM, from whom all blessings flow. Washington’s proclamation continues to recommend a date and its meaning:

“Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be — That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks — for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation.”

Because you are reading this study, you are obligated to remind everyone at your Thanksgiving table that thanking God for the successful founding of the U.S. government is the historic reason you are gathered.

Now let’s turn to President Abraham Lincoln. On October 3, 1863, three months after the Battle of Gettysburg, while the Civil War was still raging, Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving proclamation that stated the day’s purpose and set the date; it reads in part:

“I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

Fast-forward 79 years to a time when America was engaged in an all-consuming world war with an uncertain end. On November 26, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued his Thanksgiving Proclamation, a mix of news, religion, and history.

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As a WWII history buff, Roosevelt’s proclamation is a snapshot of that dark year with a hopeful call to the Almighty. To better understand the power of his proclamation citing our national dependence on God, I've reposted it in full and added Bible links.

By the president of the United States of America:

“‘It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord.’ Across the uncertain ways of space and time our hearts echo those words, for the days are with us again when, at the gathering of the harvest, we solemnly express our dependence upon Almighty God. The final months of this year, now almost spent, find our Republic and the Nations joined with it waging a battle on many fronts for the preservation of liberty.

In giving thanks for the greatest harvest in the history of our Nation, we who plant and reap can well resolve that in the year to come we will do all in our power to pass that milestone; for by our labors in the fields we can share some part of the sacrifice with our brothers and sons who wear the uniform of the United States.

It is fitting that we recall now the reverent words of George Washington, ‘Almighty God, we make our earnest prayer that Thou wilt keep the United States in Thy holy Protection,’ and that every American in his own way lift his voice to heaven. I recommend that all of us bear in mind this great Psalm:

‘The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.’

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Inspired with faith and courage by these words, let us turn again to the work that confronts us in this time of national emergency: in the armed services and the merchant marine; in factories and offices; on farms and in the mines; on highways, railways, and airways; in other places of public service to the Nation; and in our homes.

Now, Therefore, I, Franklin D. Roosevelt, President of the United States of America, do hereby invite the attention of the people to the joint resolution of Congress approved December 26, 1941, which designates the fourth Thursday in November of each year as Thanksgiving Day; and I request that both Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942, and New Year's Day, January 1, 1943, be observed in prayer, publicly and privately.

[signed] FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT”

I hope you enjoyed this pre-Thanksgiving presidential history lesson, intended to remind readers that the holiday is about “giving thanks to HIM” and all that HE has provided to our nation and ourselves. To requote Lincoln:

“... a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” And to that I say, Amen!

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended into 2027! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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