New York Sheriffs Just Filed Suit Over State's ICE Cooperation Ban

More than a dozen sheriffs in New York have filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging a new law that bans agreements to coordinate civil immigration enforcement between local, state, and federal agencies. The move comes after more Democrats in blue states seek to thwart ICE and protect illegal aliens, while leaving innocent citizens at risk for violent crime.

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Fifteen New York sheriffs filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a new state law that took effect this week and bans congressionally authorized agreements governing civil immigration enforcement coordination between local, state and federal agencies.



The case, filed by an attorney… pic.twitter.com/BxGgM6nGMP — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) August 25, 2026

Here's more:

The case, filed by an attorney with the Federation for American Immigration Reform in Washington, D.C., was filed in U.S. District Court in Albany on behalf of sheriffs in St. Lawrence, Wayne, Broome, Madison, Cattaraugus, Orange, Jefferson, Saratoga, Lewis, Franklin, Delaware, Fulton, Oswego, Cayuga and Rensselaer counties. The lawsuit seeks both a temporary and a permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing four new sections of state Executive Law that seek to limit the ability of federal immigration agents to work with local and state police agencies, including contracts for housing federal immigration detainees in local jails. It was filed about five hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul held a news conference earlier Tuesday at the state Capitol touting “her new law to stand against ICE overreach.”

Local law enforcement deals most directly with the consequences of unfettered illegal immigration. Some clearly do not care, of course. But the sheriffs who take their duty to serve and protect seriously are deeply troubled by this, and rightly so.

Sheriff's take a constitutional oath. They will be crucial in the future to protect our country. — Annette (@AnnetteRMC) August 26, 2026

They've also stood up to gun-grabbing Democrats, too.

Kathy Hochul remains defiant after sheriffs sue over law banning cooperation with ICE: 'Bring it on' as New York residents welcome ICE agents. The Governor is out of touch & only answer to her Democrat party masters. She's the worst Governor in tbe U.S.!https://t.co/4QrxYbHUt9 — Michael J Franklin (@RichardCaruso22) August 26, 2026

"Bring it on?" Really, Kathy?

The lawsuit argues that New York is tearing up valid contracts the sheriffs already signed with the federal government, coercing independent elected officials into a statewide policy of non-cooperation, and overriding the constitutional authority of the Office of Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/pPRk6vYV3O — Federation for American Immigration Reform (@FAIRImmigration) August 26, 2026

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That's exactly what the Democrats are doing.

And when innocent people are hurt or killed, they do not care.

Democrats are all in on protecting illegal aliens because a) they believe this is "resisting" President Trump and b) they want the votes. That's what this is all about. Democrats will put Americans last, each and every time, to advance their radical agenda. It's cynical and dangerous, and we're glad sheriffs are standing up to the state.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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