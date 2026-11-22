An Indian national has been sentenced to prison for arranging the murder of someone in the United States.

Nikhil Gupta, also known as “Nick,” 55, an Indian national, was sentenced today to 235 months in prison for his participation in a scheme directed by a government of India employee to assassinate an attorney and political activist in the United States.

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In February 2026, Gupta pled guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court records say that in or about 2023, while in India, Gupta worked with others, including his co-defendant Vikash Yadav, to plot the assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an attorney and political activist, on U.S. soil. Yadav was, during all relevant times, an Indian government employee. Pannun, who is a U.S. citizen of Indian origin, is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a U.S.-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab, a state in northern India that is home to a large population of Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India. Pannun has publicly called for some or all of Punjab to secede from India and establish a Sikh sovereign state called Khalistan. The Indian government has banned Pannun and his separatist organization from India.

“Today’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness of Nikhil Gupta’s conduct and should serve as a clear warning: the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will pursue and hold accountable anyone who attempts to commit violence on U.S. soil or against U.S. citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York. “While in India, Gupta helped to methodically plan the victim’s murder, believing he was beyond the reach of a U.S. court. But Gupta was wrong. Today’s sentence holds Gupta accountable for his cold and calculated plot and shows the extent of our ability, willingness, and commitment to prosecute individuals no matter where they are located for this type of conduct.”

Gupta is a citizen and former resident of India, who described himself in communications with Yadav and others as an international narcotics and weapons trafficker. Yadav was employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing.

In or about May 2023, Yadav recruited Gupta to orchestrate the assassination of Pannun in the United States. At Yadav’s direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom Gupta believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source (CS) working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City. The CS introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer (UC). Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the UC $100,000 to murder Pannun. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the UC as an advance payment for the murder.

In or about June 2023, in furtherance of the assassination plot, Yadav provided Gupta with personal information about Pannun, including his home address in New York City, phone numbers associated with Pannun, and details about Pannun’s day-to-day conduct, which Gupta then passed to the UC. Gupta thereafter provided Yadav with regular updates on the assassination plot, including surveillance photographs of Pannun. Gupta directed the UC to carry out the murder as soon as possible, but Gupta also specifically instructed the UC not to commit the murder around the time of the Indian Prime Minister’s official state visit to the United States, which was scheduled to begin on or about June 20, 2023.

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On or about June 18, 2023, approximately two days before the Indian Prime Minister’s state visit to the United States, masked gunmen murdered Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, Canada. Nijjar was an associate of Pannun and, like Pannun, was a leader of the Sikh separatist movement and an outspoken critic of the Indian government. On or about June 19, 2023, the day after the Nijjar murder, Gupta told the UC that Nijjar “was also the target” and “we have so many targets.” Gupta also added that, in light of Nijjar’s murder, there was “now no need to wait” to kill Pannun.

On June 30, 2023, Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the United States and subsequently extradited to the United States.

The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs worked with Czech authorities to secure Gupta's arrest and extradition in June 2024.

This case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office National Security and International Narcotics Unit, Violent Organizations and Crime Unit, and Narcotics Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Camille L. Fletcher, Ashley C. Nicolas, and Alexander Li for the Southern District of New York are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Trial Attorneys Kathryn DeMarco of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and A.J. Dixon of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

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