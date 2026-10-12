Leading From Behind: David Crowley Finally Suspends Prison Tablet Program After It Damaged Campaign

Over the last couple of weeks, we learned that a prison tablet program authorized by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was used by at least four violent criminals to harass victims, intimidate witnesses, and even threaten law enforcement. This includes Thomas Zollicoffer, who is facing three counts of first-degree murder. Zollicoffer reportedly used his tablet to threaten witnesses after he was accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and two others. Milwaukee Judge David Borowski slammed the program during an August hearing, even pointing to another inmate who used the tablets to access child pornography.

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Then in September, we learned that two more inmates — Damian Luis Cosme-Torres and Amier Jones — were misusing their tablets. Cosme-Torres was sending his victim, who he allegedly strangled and slammed against the wall threatening messages including these:

... IF I GET OUT I SWEAR TO GET MY REVENGE, A LIFE FOR A LIFE ... I PROMISE I WILL SPEND EVERY DAY W HATRED IN MY HEART UNLESS I NED MY LIFE 11111 U WILL PAY FOR TAKING EVERYTHING FROM ME ... ... ON MY DAUGHTER I WILL GET MY PAYBACK ONE DAY IF I DNT END MYSELF ...

Amier Jones was charged with stalking, victim intimidation, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He used his tablet to contact his victim hundreds of times and put a Milwaukee Police officer on a hit list.

And on October 9, we learned a fourth inmate, Kahnye Ali-Powells was using his tablet to intimidate his victim — contacting her more than 160 times while behind bars. Ali-Powells was accused of strangling this woman and pointing a gun at her.

On September 29, David Crowley said he refused to rescind or pause the program, and in interviews within the last two weeks, he called the tablet program a "best practice."

REMINDER: David Crowley described his policy of giving tablets to violent criminals in jail as a "best practice."



A fourth inmate, who nearly strangled a woman to death, has now been charged with felony intimidation for using it to contact his victim from jail. pic.twitter.com/UWafLQcRrj — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 9, 2026

"This is a program that we implemented not too long ago," Crowley said. "And this is something that we take seriously and we've been working our Sheriff's department as well, but utilizing these tablets is actually a best practice."

But rather than being a leader and doing the right thing, Crowley waited until at least four inmates had abused their victims further, intimidated witnesses and threatened police before acting and finally suspending the program.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley suspends tablet messaging features for inmates https://t.co/QIAZjXrlRH pic.twitter.com/PS8rkVEyVv — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) October 10, 2026

Crowley issued a statement on the sudden policy change, too.

NEW: Milwaukee County Executive and Democratic nominee for governor David Crowley announces the suspension of tablet privileged for inmates at the CRC, formerly known as the county House of Correction.



He's asking the sheriff's office to do the same at the county jail: pic.twitter.com/hAlQzSjRoW — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) October 9, 2026

It reads:

County Executive David Crowley has directed the Community Reintegration Center (CRC) to suspend all tablet messaging features, effective immediately, until additional safeguards are in place to protect victims. The County Executive is also calling on the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to implement the same plan of action for the tablets within the Milwaukee County Jail, which is overseen by the Sheriff’s Office. Prior to today’s action, the County Executive’s Office has investigated this matter alongside the MCSO, the CRC, Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and every partner involved in tablet operations to develop a permanent plan to prevent this from happening again. Today’s action is an immediate step while that work continues to keep victims of violence safe from harm and intimidation. “I will not tolerate victim harassment or witness intimidation. That is why I am ordering the CRC and calling on the Sheriff’s Office to disable this feature until we are confident strong safeguards are in place to prevent misuse and protect victims,” said County Executive Crowley. “Communication technology can support rehabilitation, but it absolutely cannot be at the expense of victims’ safety. Period.” County officials will continue ongoing meetings with the tablet vendor, IC Solutions, to establish stricter rules and safety measures that will once again allow CRC residents to use the tablets to stay in touch with loved ones without risk of misuse. While messaging is disabled, residents can still connect with family and friends through phone calls, video visitation, and in-person visits.

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We published that first story on August 31. It took four stories and more than a month for Crowley to act. And those are the four that we know of. Judge Borowski alluded to another inmate possibly using the tablets to access child pornography — how many inmates did that?

David Crowley made a mistake reminding everyone he can direct the House of Correction administrator to do things. He’s more directly connected to what happens there than he is the jail, which is run by an elected sheriff…. — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) October 10, 2026

Yes. His entire campaign has been nothing but mistakes.

Why did it take an election for David Crowley to protect victims from their jailed attackers?@DavidCCrowley allowed multiple victims to be threatened by their abusers. Without an election, he would have kept looking the other way. As governor, I won’t wait five months to act. https://t.co/SZM7RmupyB — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 10, 2026

This is eerily reminiscent of the failed tablet program in California, where Crowley happened to go to fundraise with Kamala Harris and Sean Penn last month. Wisconsin cannot afford to have the failed tax-and-spend, pro-criminal policies of California enacted here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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