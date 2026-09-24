More Inmates Have Used David Crowley's Tablet Program to Further Abuse Their Victims

At the end of last month, we learned that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley approved a program that gave county jail inmates access to tablets. One inmate, Thomas Zollicoffer, was caught using his tablet to try to intimidate witnesses. Zollicoffer is behind bars facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing his ex-girlfriend and two others.

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Now we have two more stories about inmates using their tablets to continue abusing their victims while behind bars.

🚨 BREAKING: Another violent criminal in Milwaukee County has been charged with using his David Crowley-provided jail tablet to repeatedly contact and intimidate his victim.



According to the criminal complaint, he is charged with domestic abuse and used his tablet to send… pic.twitter.com/B1xm7wcxSG — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 23, 2026

Damian Luis Cosme-Torres was arrested on strangulation and battery charges in relation to a domestic violence incident back in February. Now, prosecutors say Cosme-Torres used his jail-issued tablet to send his victim threatening messages.

According to WISN12, Cosme-Torres allegedly strangled a woman and slammed her head against a wall back in February. He was given a no-contact order but violated it almost immediately using his jail-issued tablet. He also used 81 other inmates' PIN numbers to contact her.

Prosecutors shared some of the messages they say Cosme-Torres sent on August 9:

... IF I GET OUT I SWEAR TO GET MY REVENGE, A LIFE FOR A LIFE ... I PROMISE I WILL SPEND EVERY DAY W HATRED IN MY HEART UNLESS I NED MY LIFE 11111 U WILL PAY FOR TAKING EVERYTHING FROM ME ... ... ON MY DAUGHTER I WILL GET MY PAYBACK ONE DAY IF I DNT END MYSELF ...

Fox 6 Milwaukee also reported on a third inmate who used his jail-issued tablet to contact a victim and threaten a Milwaukee police officer.

Amier Jones is being held on domestic violence charges that include stalking, victim intimidation, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Despite being behind bars, Jones has contacted his victim hundreds of times via the tablet. Jones also reportedly threatened a Milwaukee police officer.

Michael Murphy, president of the Cream City chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police told the media that an officer informed him Jones has that officer on a "hit list."

Despite violating the law, Judge Ana Berrios-Schroder refused to revoke Jones' access to the tablet and refused to raise his bail. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told Fox 6 News that they moved Jones to a "restricted housing unit where his access to communications devices was limited to attorney-client contact."

While WISN 12 and Fox 6 News were covering these stories, the Milwaukee CBS affiliate, CBS 58, was running cover for David Crowley, who approved the inmate tablet program in 2022 and reauthorized it again last year.

Yesterday: The media repeated Milwaukee County officials’ talking points to defend @DavidCCrowley’s inmate tablet program.



Today: We learned that another domestic abuser used his Crowley-approved tablet to intimidate his 19-year-old victim.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/Edznl0geMz — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 24, 2026

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The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called it simply "tablet criticism."

If Tom Tiffany approved and reauthorized a program that allowed NUMEROUS violent inmates to threaten and intimidate their victims, the @journalsentinel would put his name in the headline.



But because it’s David Crowley, the Journal Sentinel calls it “tablet criticism.” https://t.co/1XbcOsHcsI — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 24, 2026

It's clear that David Crowley thinks inmates and criminals have more rights and freedoms than their victims or the law enforcement officers who protect our communities. If he didn't, he would rescind the tablet program so criminals couldn't use them to abuse, threaten, and harass victims, witnesses, and cops.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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