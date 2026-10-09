Another Violent Inmate Used David Crowley's Jail Tablet Program to Harass His Victim

Back on August 31, we learned that a program to put tablets in the hands of Milwaukee County jail inmates — one signed off on and approved by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley — was being abused by those inmates to intimidate witnesses, harass victims, and even threaten police.

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Thomas Zollicoffer is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and two other people. Zollicoffer used his tablet to intimidate witnesses and — according to Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski — other inmates had hacked the tablets to access child pornography.

"Why is the Sheriff's Department giving defendants tablets? It's preposterous, and I would like the Sheriff to answer that. There is no need, constitutional or otherwise, to have a tablet when they sit in jail," Borowski said.

The answer is simple: David Crowley authorized the program.

On September 24, we learned that Damian Luis Cosme-Torres, who was arrested on charges of strangulation and battery related to a February domestic violence incident, was using the tablets to threaten his victim.

Here's some of what Cosme-Torres wrote to the woman:

... IF I GET OUT I SWEAR TO GET MY REVENGE, A LIFE FOR A LIFE ... I PROMISE I WILL SPEND EVERY DAY W HATRED IN MY HEART UNLESS I NED MY LIFE 11111 U WILL PAY FOR TAKING EVERYTHING FROM ME ... ... ON MY DAUGHTER I WILL GET MY PAYBACK ONE DAY IF I DNT END MYSELF ...

And a third inmate, Amier Jones, used the tablet to contact a victim and threaten a Milwaukee police officer. Jones was arrested on domestic violence charges including stalking, victim intimidation, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He contacted the victim hundreds of times and put a police officer on a hit list.

Now another inmate has been caught using the tablets to intimidate his victim. Kahnye Ali-Powells is facing felony charges of intimidation after he called and messaged his victim more than 160 times from behind bars — with the tablet David Crowley provided him. According to WISN 12, Ali-Powells was accused of strangling the woman and pointing a gun at her.

🚨BREAKING: Another Milwaukee County inmate accused of strangling a woman used his Crowley-approved tablet to intimidate her.



He sent her 164 messages, including pressuring her to get him out.@DavidCCrowley has still made ZERO changes to this program. pic.twitter.com/0emKVkmIlZ — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 9, 2026

During the calls, Ali-Powells reportedly asked the victim if she wanted him to be in jail and if she was pressing charges. According to the criminal complaint, an August 29 message to the victim read in part "if you do anything that's not going to help me come home I don't have nothing to live for" and another one from September 12 said "I need you to help me get out so please do that for me."

On October 2 a judge agreed to a motion to revoke Ali-Powells's tablet privileges.

Crowley, on the other hand, refuses to make changes to the program.

Yet ANOTHER Milwaukee County inmate, who nearly strangled a woman to death, used is Crowley-approved tablet to send 164 threatening messages to his victim from inside the jail. @DavidCCrowley has called this “best practice” and refuses to make any changes to the tablet program. https://t.co/fp2IfiLT5r — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) October 9, 2026

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In fact, he called it "best practice" to allow criminals access to devices they use to abuse victims, intimidate witnesses, threaten police, and even access child pornography.

REMINDER: David Crowley described his policy of giving tablets to violent criminals in jail as a "best practice."



A fourth inmate, who nearly strangled a woman to death, has now been charged with felony intimidation for using it to contact his victim from jail. pic.twitter.com/UWafLQcRrj — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 9, 2026

"This is a program that we implemented not too long ago," Crowley said. "And this is something that we take seriously and we've been working our Sheriff's department as well, but utilizing these tablets is actually a best practice."

Really? Says who?

The criminals in Milwaukee County?

If you commit a crime and go to jail, you should expect your freedoms to be extremely limited. Giving inmates tablets is not "best practice" unless you're pro-criminal and don't care about victims, witnesses, or police.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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