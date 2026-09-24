Abdul El-Sayed Ignores Thousands of People Killed by Iran As He Laments the Dead Ayatollah

When someone tells you who they are, believe them. And Abdul El-Sayed has told us repeatedly exactly who he is. Watch this exchange about the dead Ayatollah Khamenei, who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Jews, and Iranians around the world.

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Abdul El-Sayed ignores thousands of Americans murdered by the Iranian regime and thinks the Ayatollah should still be alive.



Q: Do you renounce the people who held vigils for Khamenei?



EL-SAYED: “What I will tell you is…we have turned ourselves into the world’s policemen.” https://t.co/CKyD1xaPnq pic.twitter.com/nB29mCO54p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2026

"My cousin was hunted in the streets of Iran by the IRGC because her hijab wasn't on right," the young man said. "My uncle was sentenced to die, received 50 lashings by Ali Khamenei's government, and the terror that we've experienced is insurmountable. And you can imagine our surprise as Persians, our sadness, Abdul, when we heard you, a leaked audio tape of you saying that you didn't want to comment on Supreme Leader Khamenei's death and that the people in Dearborn were sad when he died."

"And I just have a simple question, Abdul," the young man continued. "That silence had a gaping hole in our community, and I want to ask if you regret that silence. I want to ask if you renounce the people that held vigils, that supported this terrorist for all the stuff that he's done. I wanted to ask if you stand unequivocally against the IRGC, against the Islamic Republic of Iran that has killed 50,000 protesters, Abdul."

"I haven't heard anything from you about the protesters, Abdul. Please," he added.

"I appreciate your question and thank you," El-Sayed replied. "What I will tell you is this: for too long and too often when we think about our role in the world, we have turned ourselves into the world's policemen. And I think what we all want, what we all need, is more democracy, more freedom in the world. But also an understanding of what we actually can and should do with respect to that."

That is not an answer. That is a word salad. But it's also revealing: El-Sayed agrees with what he said in that leaked audio, and can't speak the truth publicly.

Because it's really not hard, Abdul. All you have to say is that the Ayatollah Khamenei was an evil man who inflicted enormous pain on the world. That it was wrong to kill Iranian protesters and target Americans and be the world's largest state sponsor of terror.

But El-Sayed won't, because he doesn't think that's true. That's why Republican Mike Rogers rightly calls him a con man.

This is your reminder that “death to America” has always been a declaration of war. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 24, 2026

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Bingo. That and "globalize the intifada" mean things.

People need to absolutely oppose this lunatic. He is a symptom of a much deeper problem, but we will not have the opportunity to fix this problem, if people like him continue to be elected. — BurnTheCorporateFiction (@BurnTheCorpFic) September 24, 2026

This is all correct.

Won't stand with the Iranians and doesn't want Israel to exist. https://t.co/IxL51A5Ywq — The Jewish Idea (@TheJewishIdea) September 24, 2026

It's been reported that more than 100,000 people were killed by the Iranian regime. It's an atrocity, a genocide, and a war crime. But the same people who accuse Israel of "genocide" haven't said a word about Iran.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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