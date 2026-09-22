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Abdul El-Sayed Can't Bring Himself to Say 'Pregnant Women'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 4:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Can't Bring Himself to Say 'Pregnant Women'
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed has been accused of being sexist, and it's easy to see why. Just the other day, we learned that he wrote an op-ed about breast cancer funding in which he called patients and survivors of the disease people with "social power and privilege."

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He's been excoriated for those remarks, of course. Women who have breast cancer do not have "social power and privilege," and more black women die from the disease than white women.

But it's not the only time El-Sayed has been accused of being sexist. During the primary campaign, Haley Stevens supporters accused him of sexism when he said Stevens was "the least capable candidate in America" and that she was "unable to string two coherent sentences together." 

El-Sayed was also named in an age- and sex-discrimination lawsuit after he reportedly told a woman he wouldn't work with any female over the age of 40.

This latest clip won't help. Watch how El-Sayed goes out of his way to avoid saying the word "woman."

"The question we have to ask ourselves is what is the best way to do that?" El-Sayed said. "And whose life gets destroyed in that process? Because too often when government says that you cannot have reproductive care, you are creating a circumstance in which an adult or sometimes even juvenile human is being reduced into simply a carrying vehicle for a fetus that has not ever breathed air in the world."

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Those are "women" and "girls," Abdul.

At least he called them human, we suppose.

He's also supposedly a doctor.

They want to abort babies, so they'll use any language that helps them achieve that goal.

If there's nothing wrong with abortion, and Americans support it — as Democrats claim – they should have no problem saying what it really is or what they really want.

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It's incredible.

Yes, it is.

Women aren't reduced to "a carrying vehicle" by pro-life laws. Those laws protect women from abuse and — more importantly — unborn children from certain death. El-Sayed's refusal to even acknowledge women as he tries to advocate for their "rights."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ABORTION | HEALTHCARE | PRO-LIFE
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