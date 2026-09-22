Abdul El-Sayed Can't Bring Himself to Say 'Pregnant Women'

Abdul El-Sayed has been accused of being sexist, and it's easy to see why. Just the other day, we learned that he wrote an op-ed about breast cancer funding in which he called patients and survivors of the disease people with "social power and privilege."

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He's been excoriated for those remarks, of course. Women who have breast cancer do not have "social power and privilege," and more black women die from the disease than white women.

But it's not the only time El-Sayed has been accused of being sexist. During the primary campaign, Haley Stevens supporters accused him of sexism when he said Stevens was "the least capable candidate in America" and that she was "unable to string two coherent sentences together."

El-Sayed was also named in an age- and sex-discrimination lawsuit after he reportedly told a woman he wouldn't work with any female over the age of 40.

This latest clip won't help. Watch how El-Sayed goes out of his way to avoid saying the word "woman."

Abdul El-Sayed won’t even say the word woman while talking about pregnancy:



“You are creating a circumstance in which an adult or sometimes even juvenile human is being reduced into simply a carrying vehicle for a fetus that has not ever breathed air in the world.” pic.twitter.com/XOaMTqlKC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2026

"The question we have to ask ourselves is what is the best way to do that?" El-Sayed said. "And whose life gets destroyed in that process? Because too often when government says that you cannot have reproductive care, you are creating a circumstance in which an adult or sometimes even juvenile human is being reduced into simply a carrying vehicle for a fetus that has not ever breathed air in the world."

Those are "women" and "girls," Abdul.

At least he called them human, we suppose.

Nobody talks like that in real life — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2026

He's also supposedly a doctor.

“Reduced into”?

Sir, you just described pregnancy. How is one “reduced” to the state of pregnancy and from what is one “reduced”.

He makes no sense. — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) September 21, 2026

They want to abort babies, so they'll use any language that helps them achieve that goal.

So much euphemism and jargon in here that it's hard to keep track, all in the cause of avoiding saying that *women* should be able to *abort* their *babies* with no restrictionhttps://t.co/GxViyfurZ2 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 22, 2026

If there's nothing wrong with abortion, and Americans support it — as Democrats claim – they should have no problem saying what it really is or what they really want.

WOW... he is pulling a Talarico. Once swapped out the term “woman” with “pregnant individual” in a bill that would have created protections for abortion in the Lone Star State.



This guy is a Doctor?



He also won’t say the word “abortion.” https://t.co/Rj50eYL4AJ — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 21, 2026

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It's incredible.

This is Kamala-level word salad. https://t.co/72VwaK7vVb — George Kaplan (@rlohr) September 21, 2026

Yes, it is.

Women aren't reduced to "a carrying vehicle" by pro-life laws. Those laws protect women from abuse and — more importantly — unborn children from certain death. El-Sayed's refusal to even acknowledge women as he tries to advocate for their "rights."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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