Abdul El-Sayed's 'Jewish Outreach' Backfired Big Time

Abdul El-Sayed knows he has a problem with Jewish voters. Throughout the campaign, he's pretended to respect Jews and Judaism while palling around with the likes of Hasan Piker and taking money from groups and individuals with ties to terrorism. After a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist tried to murder Jewish children at a Michigan synagogue, El-Sayed simply said that "hurt people hurt people."

Advertisement

He wants to cut off all funding to Israel, which would spell the end of the world's only Jewish state, and voters know how dangerous he is. That's why this weekend, El-Sayed pretended to care about Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

To my Jewish friends and neighbors who will soon be observing Yom Kippur: May you be inscribed for a good year in the book of life. I'm looking forward to continuing to work together to build a better Michigan and a better world. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 20, 2026

He even went so far as to spend Rosh Hashanah with two "lifelong Michiganders" named Missy and Elaine.

"We talked about the work we can do together to build a more just and peaceful future for our communities here in Michigan. Shana tova and shavua tov!" El-Sayed wrote on X.

It was wonderful to spend Rosh Hashanah last week with Missy and Elaine, two lifelong Michiganders who welcomed me into their home and taught me about the sweet and joyous meaning of Rosh Hashanah. We talked about the work we can do together to build a more just and peaceful… pic.twitter.com/HziA6j4aTq — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 20, 2026

People saw right through this transparent attempt.

Got any Jews who aren't "for Palestine" who support you? pic.twitter.com/Bd75p7Xpmd — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) September 20, 2026

He does not.

Did you share with them Sahih Muslim 2922 (Book 54, Hadith 103)?



If not, will you renounce this Hadith? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 20, 2026

The Hadith says, "The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the treet Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews."

Interesting, no?

Strange his post doesn't mention that "Missy and Elaine" (how cute!) are in fact JVP activists, fake Jews, support Hamas, endorse Oct. 7th, and collaborate with the DSA. Minor quibbles though -- I'm sure all three of them had a super meaningful and authentic Rosh Hashanah. https://t.co/lwqqukiv7s — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 20, 2026

How convenient.

This lesbian rent-a-Jew they rustled up doesn't even know the prayers and has to read it off a card https://t.co/Jy3aX0yidO pic.twitter.com/C7CZIU4Bdu — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 20, 2026

Advertisement

It's all performative nonsense.

Lesbian Rosh Hashanah with no family. This is not an accident. https://t.co/h2R9XOp3mv — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 20, 2026

Nothing about this is an accident.

Yeah this is just disgusting. No thanks. You don’t get to justify and defend a terrorist attack then larp as a friend of the Jewish community. https://t.co/X3gl3sjkx1 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) September 20, 2026

And yet here El-Sayed is, larp-ing as a friend of the Jews.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.