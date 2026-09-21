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Abdul El-Sayed's 'Jewish Outreach' Backfired Big Time

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 5:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed's 'Jewish Outreach' Backfired Big Time
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed knows he has a problem with Jewish voters. Throughout the campaign, he's pretended to respect Jews and Judaism while palling around with the likes of Hasan Piker and taking money from groups and individuals with ties to terrorism. After a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist tried to murder Jewish children at a Michigan synagogue, El-Sayed simply said that "hurt people hurt people."

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He wants to cut off all funding to Israel, which would spell the end of the world's only Jewish state, and voters know how dangerous he is. That's why this weekend, El-Sayed pretended to care about Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

He even went so far as to spend Rosh Hashanah with two "lifelong Michiganders" named Missy and Elaine.

"We talked about the work we can do together to build a more just and peaceful future for our communities here in Michigan. Shana tova and shavua tov!" El-Sayed wrote on X.

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People saw right through this transparent attempt.

He does not.

The Hadith says, "The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the treet Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews."

Interesting, no?

How convenient.

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It's all performative nonsense.

Nothing about this is an accident.

And yet here El-Sayed is, larp-ing as a friend of the Jews.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | JUDAISM | TERRORISM
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