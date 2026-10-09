David Crowley's 'Fair Deal for Renters' Sure Sounds Like a Government Takeover of Private Property

Democrat David Crowley has said in the past there's no real difference between his policies and those of his primary opponent, Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. And it shows. Not only is Crowley aligned with her on defunding the police and turning Wisconsin into a sanctuary state, Crowley's plan for addressing high rents sure sounds like a backdoor takeover of private rental properties in the state of Wisconsin.

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Wisconsin renters are paying more than ever with fewer protections – in part because of legislation my opponent voted for in the Wisconsin legislature.



My “Fair Deal for Wisconsin Renters” is a plan that restores balance and protects thousands across the state. pic.twitter.com/DKy9CoHtTq — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) October 7, 2026

That "fair deal" would "stop runaway rent increases," force landlords to repair property, bring "fairness" to evictions (whatever that means), and end "rent-fixing software."

Yes. Let’s get the government involved. That always works. — Wendy 🇺🇸 (@wendyscott73) October 7, 2026

This will fix high rents like Obamacare fixed high insurance premiums.

Maybe rent is out of control because incompetent politicians like you keep raising the property tax 🤡 pic.twitter.com/momDqTPjtz — 🇺🇸 Obed 🇺🇸 (@ObedN06) October 7, 2026

Property taxes increase rent.

You make me laugh because you guys caused all this problem by letting a bunch of illegals in. And paying people not to pay their rent. And owners having to jack their rentals up because of the high taxes. — Ms Lady A (@Ms_Lady_A_band) October 7, 2026

As does unfettered illegal immigration, and Crowley's vowed to be an ally and accomplice of criminal illegal aliens.

Doesn't say how any of this will be done or funded to be done, what a shock. It's all the platitudes of what sounds good with absolutely no substance, just like the candidate himself. https://t.co/fYcA2fvoVc — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) October 7, 2026

He'll just raise taxes some more.

With high rents and few protections, Wisconsin renters have been given the short end of the stick.



My “Fair Deal for Wisconsin Renters” changes that by putting solutions in place to protect our renters across ALL of Wisconsin. https://t.co/k5OX86Zr58 pic.twitter.com/XUQVGkbGbf — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) October 8, 2026

All this guarantees is people who need to rent will be denied from the get-go. When an apartment does become vacant, the rents will be jacked up.

Wait until the hens on the Supreme Court strike down Act 10 and you raising taxes.....hey renters, you ain't seen nothing yet. — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) October 9, 2026

$6 billion a year in more taxes means rents will skyrocket.

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LMFAO.



You really want more blacks homeless on the streets, don't you? — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) October 8, 2026

Yes. Then he can scream racism and take away more property to "fix" the problem he created.

Sooo... government management of private enterprises. There's a word for that. It begins with F and ends in ism. https://t.co/pTYD67vtQM — Owen (@bootsandsabers) October 8, 2026

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This plan will, of course, fix nothing. It sounds good on paper but who will pay for it? How will it be enforced? What happens when landlords and companies just stop renting in Wisconsin because Crowley made it too hard?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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