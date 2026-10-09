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David Crowley's 'Fair Deal for Renters' Sure Sounds Like a Government Takeover of Private Property

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 09, 2026 10:30 AM
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David Crowley's 'Fair Deal for Renters' Sure Sounds Like a Government Takeover of Private Property
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Democrat David Crowley has said in the past there's no real difference between his policies and those of his primary opponent, Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. And it shows. Not only is Crowley aligned with her on defunding the police and turning Wisconsin into a sanctuary state, Crowley's plan for addressing high rents sure sounds like a backdoor takeover of private rental properties in the state of Wisconsin.

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That "fair deal" would "stop runaway rent increases," force landlords to repair property, bring "fairness" to evictions (whatever that means), and end "rent-fixing software."

This will fix high rents like Obamacare fixed high insurance premiums.

Property taxes increase rent. 

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As does unfettered illegal immigration, and Crowley's vowed to be an ally and accomplice of criminal illegal aliens.

He'll just raise taxes some more.

All this guarantees is people who need to rent will be denied from the get-go. When an apartment does become vacant, the rents will be jacked up.

$6 billion a year in more taxes means rents will skyrocket.

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Yes. Then he can scream racism and take away more property to "fix" the problem he created.

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This plan will, of course, fix nothing. It sounds good on paper but who will pay for it? How will it be enforced? What happens when landlords and companies just stop renting in Wisconsin because Crowley made it too hard?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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