David Crowley Admitted He's Not a Moderate Democrat, but a Progressive Just Like Francesca Hong

Don't let the narrative fool you. While Democrats are hailing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley as the moderate alternative to Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, Crowley himself has said his policies are no different than Hong's.

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That includes defunding the police, abolishing prisons, ending Wisconsin's successful school choice program, and raising taxes to the highest in the nation. As Milwaukee County Executive, he doubled the sales tax rate and raised property taxes.

So when he was asked about stopping the progressive movement, it wasn't a title Crowley welcomed.

Wisconsin Democrat David Crowley is welcoming the socialist takeover of the Democrat party.



CNN: “The Wall Street Journal today called you ‘the man who halted progressive momentum.’ Is that a characterization that you welcome?”



CROWLEY: “Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/ryRvhUPxGX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2026

“The Wall Street Journal today called you ‘the man who halted progressive momentum.’ Is that a characterization that you welcome?” asked Kaitlin Collins.

"Absolutely not," Crowley replied. "We have tried to tie progressivism to rhetoric, but I think when it comes down to being progressive, it's about the actions that you take. How do you pass policies and implement laws that actually has a positive impact on the communities that you represent?"

"Living here in the state of Wisconsin, when I think about progressives, I think people forget that some of the progressives here, when they started, were actually Republicans," he continued. "We have taken that back when it comes down as Democrats and I think that a lot of people have tried to focus on the progressives versus the establishment or the insiders versus the outsiders."

"All I know is that not enough people have had a seat at the table and I was told if you don't at the table, you're on the menu. And when I think about our political spectrum, there are a lot of people who feel they don't have a political home. And that's why I wanted to get into this race, to bring as many people up under the Democratic tent as much as possible. Let's have those tough conversations, but let's make sure that we're actually focusing on strategies that help us reach our goals," Crowley added.

Does he mean tough conversations like defunding the police and abolishing prisons? That's a "tough conversation" he wants to have.

The political battle isn’t over in Wisconsin.

Look who’s at Crowley’s so-called “unity” breakfast. Wisconsin’s democrat leadership, progressive democrats, and the democratic socialists of America.



Along with their candidate Francesca Hong, who have all joined forces against the… pic.twitter.com/qIDJjWnjs6 — 🇺🇸 LoneStarPatriot 🇺🇸 (@LoneStarPa00) August 13, 2026

There is no daylight between Crowley and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

It's mind-blowing how not that long ago he was proudly discussing how his wife prayed for him, saw a sign, and he decided to run.



That gave me hope that there was a Democrat who still had morals.



Boy how quickly that fell apart. — sivispacem (@sivispacem1) August 13, 2026

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He's just another socialist, it seems.

It's such an easy question to answer. All he has to say it that voters are looking for someone who can work with both sides and get things done. — Thomas LeBron (@spedarrow) August 13, 2026

But he can't say that because the DSA has captured the Democrat Party and as their boy Hasan Piker said, the goal is to make sure no Republican holds office in Wisconsin ever again.

He believes all the same insane woke s**t as Hong. He's not a moderate. https://t.co/9vsVxL7P5L — RightWI (@RightWI1776) August 13, 2026

He will do nothing different. Given how quickly Hong conceded a race she lost by 3,200 votes, she may have even been promised a role in the Crowley administration.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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