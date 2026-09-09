David Crowley Would Make Wisconsin a Safe Haven for Illegal Aliens

Shortly after Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley won the Democrat primary, we learned that Crowley really wasn't all that different from his socialist opponent, Francesca Hong. In fact, Crowley himself said there wasn't much daylight between his policy positions and hers. This includes defunding the police, repealing Act 10, and raising taxes on hardworking Wisconsin families.

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But there's another way that Crowley is no different from the radical elements of the Democrat Party: he too wants to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state for illegal aliens.

In January of this year, Crowley told local ABC affiliate WISN that he doesn't see "any scenario where we would want to partner with ICE," and said local law enforcement should focus on protecting local communities rather than "become federal agents." Since 2018, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has refused to honor ICE detainers or assist federal immigration officials in the Milwaukee County Jail. Crowley would not change that policy.

"I think anyone who has stood up to President Trump, and particularly the way that he is, deployed his ICE officials to go into different communities, is going to put a target on your back," Crowley said.

Crowley backed legislation that would prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, introducing 2019 Assembly Bill 484 with other Democrats to codify those anti-ICE policies statewide. He also used taxpayer funds to lobby for anti-ICE legislation related to Assembly Bill 57.

In 2024, Crowley opposed legislation drafted by Republicans that would require county law enforcement to help ICE identify people living in the U.S. illegally and cut state funding for agencies that do not cooperate. Crowley said he opposed any measure that "could result in decreased shared revenue." A coalition of Milwaukee County officials issued a statement saying the bill "misdirects the time and resources of County sheriffs."

Last January, Crowley posted guidelines on Facebook instructing the public how to resist ICE immigration enforcement, telling people they do not have to open the door, to demand a warrant, and to ask for agents' names and badge numbers. In April 2025, Crowley supported a ban on ICE operating in the Milwaukee County courthouse. In another Facebook post, Crowley issued a statement that read in part, "The Milwaukee County Courthouse stands as a cornerstone of justice where residents come to seek information, resources and fair participation in the legal process. An attack on this safe, community-serving space undermines public trust, breeds fear among citizens and staff, and disrupts the due process essential to our courts."

Crowley also wants to use your tax dollars to provide legal aid to illegal aliens, launching a community resource hub to direct illegal aliens to legal support and other community resources to protect them from deportation. These legal services would be paid for by your tax dollars, if Crowley had his way.

He co-authored legislation that would give in-state tuition rates to illegal aliens (2019 Assembly Bill 413) and said he would support giving drivers licenses to illegal aliens.

Do you support giving driver's licenses to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you support giving taxpayer-funded college tuition to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you think law enforcement should be banned from asking about immigration… pic.twitter.com/k6T3ZbtAR3 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

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If elected Governor, Crowley also said he would direct state agencies not to cooperate with ICE.

David Crowley agrees with Francesca Hong: Illegal alien criminals should be free to roam the streets of Wisconsin.



Not a dime's worth of difference. pic.twitter.com/SaQgJemHzt — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 3, 2026

He was seated next to socialist Francesca Hong, who agreed with him.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley vows to protect illegal aliens from deportation and prevent immigration law from being enforced in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/pzz5y9lAXA — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 13, 2026

Crowley also said he would stand with illegal aliens "no matter what."

“I don’t think any local law enforcement should be able to enter into a contract agreement to become an extension of this federal immigration agenda," Crowley said. "You can’t protect communities when you enter into these agreements because you destroy trust with citizens and undocumented immigrants … we have to make sure we’re protecting our immigrant communities … I’m an accomplice. I’m going to be with you no matter what.”

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David Crowley's record is clear. He stands with illegal aliens "no matter what," and that means putting the lives and safety of Wisconsin families at risk to support his radical anti-ICE agenda. Voters should know just how radical David Crowley's immigration agenda really is and how he would spend your tax dollars to turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary state.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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