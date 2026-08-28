Wisconsin Has a Massive Budget Surplus. What Will the Next Governor Do With It?

Wisconsin has a massive budget surplus, and that's good news for taxpayers. Maybe. It all depends on who they elect as their next governor, of course, because Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley have very different plans for that money — your money.

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The 2025-2026 tax collection figures are $450.8 million higher than expected, which means the state surplus is almost $3 billion.

Budget news: Preliminary figures for 2025-26 show state tax collections came in $450.8 million higher than expected.



That pushes the state's projected surplus for the end of the 2025-27 budget to nearly $3 billion.



See today's PM Update for more. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) August 27, 2026

Tom Tiffany wants to give that money back to taxpayers. He says that the surplus shows we're overtaxed, and promises to deliver permanent tax relief. This includes ending Gov. Tony Evers' ridiculous 400-year property tax hike.

A bigger projected surplus proves Wisconsinites are overtaxed.@DavidCCrowley will take your money, keep it in Madison, and make government bigger.



I’ll send every dollar of the surplus back to you and deliver permanent tax relief for working families. https://t.co/Px8nPIDZ2f — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 27, 2026

That means each Wisconsin resident would get about $500, while each person who filed a tax return would get about $1,000.

Meanwhile, tax-and-spend David Crowley would take that money and use it while raising your taxes. That's what he did during his time as Milwaukee County Executive. Crowley vows to fund free childcare, increase spending on failed public schools, expand taxpayer-funded healthcare insurance, and raise the state's minimum wage. That last one means the cost of everything will go up.

Serial tax hiker David Crowley raised property taxes 5 times.



The one year he didn’t, he nearly doubled the sales tax and celebrated with cake.



Yet Milwaukee County is still projected to run a $169M deficit by 2031.@DavidCCrowley will keep taking until you have nothing left. pic.twitter.com/TUvxFh0kAP — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 27, 2026

So much for affordability.

David Crowley never stops raising your taxes.



2021: Property taxes raised

2022: Raised again

2023: Raised again

2024: Sales tax nearly doubled

2025: Largest property tax hike in 15 years

2026: Largest property tax hike since 2009



Wisconsin can’t afford @DavidCCrowley. 🧵 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 26, 2026

And in addition to raising your taxes, Crowley vows to end right-to-work and Act 10, which means even less money in your pocket, because employees would be forced to join unions and pay union dues.

Despite all his taxes, Milwaukee County still has a projected $51 million deficit for next year.

FACT CHECK: We’re sick of lying politicians like @DavidCCrowley.



He raised property taxes FIVE TIMES, up roughly $9M since taking office.



The one year he didn’t, he nearly doubled the sales tax.



After all that, Milwaukee County still faces a projected $51M deficit next year. pic.twitter.com/bTBe51sFpx — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 25, 2026

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Now voters have a clear choice. They can vote for more taxes, more spending, and less money in their pocket, or they can vote for true tax relief, economic sanity, and getting more of our money back.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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