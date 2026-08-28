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Wisconsin Has a Massive Budget Surplus. What Will the Next Governor Do With It?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 7:45 AM
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Wisconsin Has a Massive Budget Surplus. What Will the Next Governor Do With It?
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Wisconsin has a massive budget surplus, and that's good news for taxpayers. Maybe. It all depends on who they elect as their next governor, of course, because Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley have very different plans for that money — your money.

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The 2025-2026 tax collection figures are $450.8 million higher than expected, which means the state surplus is almost $3 billion.

Tom Tiffany wants to give that money back to taxpayers. He says that the surplus shows we're overtaxed, and promises to deliver permanent tax relief. This includes ending Gov. Tony Evers' ridiculous 400-year property tax hike.

That means each Wisconsin resident would get about $500, while each person who filed a tax return would get about $1,000.

Meanwhile, tax-and-spend David Crowley would take that money and use it while raising your taxes. That's what he did during his time as Milwaukee County Executive. Crowley vows to fund free childcare, increase spending on failed public schools, expand taxpayer-funded healthcare insurance, and raise the state's minimum wage. That last one means the cost of everything will go up.

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So much for affordability.

And in addition to raising your taxes, Crowley vows to end right-to-work and Act 10, which means even less money in your pocket, because employees would be forced to join unions and pay union dues.

Despite all his taxes, Milwaukee County still has a projected $51 million deficit for next year.

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Now voters have a clear choice. They can vote for more taxes, more spending, and less money in their pocket, or they can vote for true tax relief, economic sanity, and getting more of our money back.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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